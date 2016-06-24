A Guide to Crohn’s Disease Complications

Without effective treatment, Crohn’s disease can lead to severe complications, such as abscesses, malnutrition, and skin disorders. Early diagnosis and treatment can help prevent complications from Crohn’s disease. Crohn’s disease and its complications can affect any area of the digestive tract from the mouth to the anus.

If you have severe Crohn’s disease or do not receive effective treatment, you may experience severe complications.

This article discusses possible Crohn’s disease complications, including symptoms to look out for and when to see a doctor.

Strictures and obstruction

Inflammation due to Crohn’s disease can cause scar tissue to build up. A stricture is when this scar tissue fuses together and narrows the bowel.

In some cases, a stricture can lead to an obstruction, whereby your intestines become blocked off.

Fistula

A fistula is when a passageway or connection forms between two areas.

For example, with Crohn’s disease, you may develop a tunnel connecting the lining of the rectum and the skin around the anus. This is known as a perianal fistula.

Symptoms of fistulas depend on what body parts they involve, for example:

A fistula between the bladder and intestines can lead to a urinary tract infection.

A fistula connecting to the vagina can lead to gas or stool passing through the vagina.

A fistula linked to the skin can appear as a painful bump or abscess that leaks fluid or stool.

Intestinal perforations

Perforations are tears or holes in the intestinal walls. They develop when the intestinal walls are weakened due to:

strictures or obstructions

ulcers

fistulas

abscesses

intestinal surgery

Perforations can be life threatening, as bacteria from your intestine can spill into your stomach and cause a serious infection known as peritonitis.

Abscess

Some complications, such as fistulas or perforations, can lead to infections and abscesses.

An abscess is a buildup of pus. If it is close to the outside of the body, you may feel a painful or tender lump. However, abscesses can develop anywhere in the body, including internally.

Without treatment, abscesses can damage the surrounding organs.

Toxic megacolon

Rarely Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source , Crohn’s disease causes toxic megacolon, whereby the colon expands beyond its usual size.

Toxic megacolon can be life threatening, as it means the colon cannot contract properly. This causes gas to buildup, which may lead to:

the colon bursting and leaking bacteria and toxins into the blood

sepsis

internal bleeding

Symptoms of toxic megacolon include:

fever

fast heart rate

dehydration

nausea and vomiting

diarrhea, which may contain blood

shock, which can cause: a weak pulse cool or clammy skin dilated pupils shallow or fast breathing changes in mental status, such as confusion or loss of consciousness



Call 911 or seek emergency medical care for any toxic megacolon symptoms.

Cancer

Having Crohn’s disease raises your risk Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source of developing:

However, effective Crohn’s disease treatment may help reduce the risk of cancer.

Colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer doesn’t always cause Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source symptoms. Also, some colorectal cancer symptoms — like diarrhea and constipation — can be confused for typical Crohn’s disease traits.

Getting a colonoscopy every 1 to 2 years can help spot cancer early, possibly improving outcomes.

Malnutrition and anemia

Crohn’s disease commonly Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source causes malnutrition due to several factors:

Bleeding from intestinal ulcers can cause iron deficiency and anemia.

Symptoms like stomach pain, nausea, and frequent bowel movements may reduce your motivation to eat.

Severe diarrhea may cause dehydration and loss of essential nutrients.

Symptoms of malnutrition vary depending on the nutrient deficiency but can include:

weight loss

decreased appetite

constant tiredness or feelings of being cold

weakness

frequent illness

long recovery times from illness

wounds taking longer to heal

difficulty concentrating

low mood or depression

in children, symptoms such as: slow growth or lack of weight gain changes in behavior, such as increased irritability or anxiousness low energy compared to other children



Eye inflammation

Sometimes inflammation from Crohn’s disease can also affect the eyes, leading to conditions such as Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source :

scleritis, inflammation of the white of the eye, known as the sclera

inflammation of the white of the eye, known as the sclera episcleritis, inflammation of the tissue between the eye’s outer layer and sclera

inflammation of the tissue between the eye’s outer layer and sclera uveitis, inflammation of the layer of tissue underneath the sclera

inflammation of the layer of tissue underneath the sclera keratopathy, conditions that affect the eye’s cornea

conditions that affect the eye’s cornea dry eye, whereby your eyes do not produce enough tears

Kidney disease

Crohn’s disease may be linked to a higher risk of acute and chronic kidney disease.

With Crohn’s disease, one of the most common kidney complications is kidney stones. These are hard, stone-like deposits that form inside the kidney and can block key passageways.

Liver disease

Crohn’s disease inflammation and medications can affect the function of the liver. This increases Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source the risk of complications, including Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source :

fatty liver disease, whereby fat cells build up in the liver

hepatitis, inflammation of the liver

gallstones, whereby hard, stone-like deposits form within the gallbladder

sclerosing cholangitis, inflammation in the bile ducts inside and outside the liver

Skin disorders

Crohn’s disease can lead to many different skin disorders, such as Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source :

erythema nodosum, inflamed lumps under the skin

pyoderma gangrenosum, a type of painful skin ulcer

skin tags, growths on the skin that are usually harmless Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source

canker sores, a type of mouth ulcer

vasculitis, inflammation of the blood vessels

Other possible complications

Other Crohn’s disease complications include:

When to see a doctor

If you have Crohn’s disease, contact a doctor as soon as possible for any new, persistent, or changing symptoms.

Some Crohn’s disease complications are a medical emergency and require immediate care. Call 911 for symptoms such as:

blood in your vomit

blood in your diarrhea or coming from your anus

severe or persistent pain or diarrhea

unexplained weight loss

fever that lasts more than 2 days

toxic megacolon symptoms

If you are unsure of whether to visit a doctor or a hospital, contact your local health center for advice.

Also talk with your medical team if you have any questions about Crohn’s disease, including its diagnosis, treatment, or complications.

Summary

Crohn’s disease can lead to various complications, such as:

malnutrition

intestinal blockages or perforations

fistulas

toxic megacolon

increased risk of cancer

skin disorders

kidney stones

liver disease

eye inflammation

Contact a doctor as soon as possible for any new, concerning, or changing symptoms. Treatment can help reduce the risk of complications or improve your outcome.