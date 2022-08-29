Cosmetic Procedures
Cosmetic Procedures9 Natural Ways to Erase Laugh LinesIf you want to erase those laugh and smile lines around your mouth and eyes, you don’t need to resort to invasive methods. There are plenty of natural remedies and most can be found in your pantry or at your neighborhood grocery.March 11, 2022
Cosmetic Procedures6 Reasons to See a Cosmetic SurgeonThere are many reasons to consult a cosmetic surgeon. As people age, they may develop wrinkles or sagging skin. Pregnancy can take a toll on a woman's body. Being overweight can hurt self-esteem. Cosmetic or plastic surgeons can help people who want to improve their appearance. There is no "ideal" body shape or size, but surgery could help some people gain confidence. It might also improve their enjoyment and quality of life. Here's a look at some common cosmetic procedures and tips for choosing the right specialist:August 8, 2021
Cosmetic Procedures5 Ways to Get a Facelift Without SurgeryWhen you reach a certain age, you know this familiar scene: you peer into the mirror and all you can see are the wrinkles that seem to have taken over your face. Your lips seem to have withered away and even your brightest lipstick doesn’t do the trick. You’re tempted to pull your hair back in a super-tight ponytail just to get that smoothed-out look that you see on magazine cover models.March 8, 2022
