Cosmetic Procedures

5 Ways to Get a Facelift Without Surgery

When you reach a certain age, you know this familiar scene: you peer into the mirror and all you can see are the wrinkles that seem to have taken over your face. Your lips seem to have withered away and even your brightest lipstick doesn’t do the trick. You’re tempted to pull your hair back in a super-tight ponytail just to get that smoothed-out look that you see on magazine cover models.

By Jennifer Larson