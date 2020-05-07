Find a doctor Find a Doctor
  • electron micrograph (EM) of the coronavirus that causes SARS
    Is the coronavirus the same as SARS?
    Although COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is a novel coronavirus that causes a viral respiratory illness, it is not the same as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), or SARS-CoV, first reported in February 2003.
  • Two female doctors looking up at chest x-ray together
    Is COVID-19 more dangerous than the flu?
    Because COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) is a new virus, there are a lot of unknowns surrounding it. What is known is this coronavirus is more dangerous than the flu because of a number of factors, including severity, lack of a vaccine, and mortality rate.
  • gettyimages 1208560361
    What kills coronavirus?
    To kill or disinfect SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, on your hands, use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% ethanol or 70% isopropyl alcohol.
  • Chilblains-WikiCommons
    What are 'COVID toes'?
    COVID toes are red lesions found on the soles of the feet or across the tops of toes. Although some patients are experiencing this symptom, it’s unknown if they are merely a skin reaction to the coronavirus or the result of discoloration in the toes due to micro blood clots in the blood vessels of the toes.
  • Portrait of diverse crowd in huddle
    What is herd immunity?
    Herd disease immunity is when a high percentage—70 to 90%—of a population is immune from a disease. Coronavirus immunity may eventually achieve this.
  • Senior Caucasian man in hospital bed being comforted by wife or family member
    How long does COVID-19 infection last?
    COVID-19 recovery may take a week for mild cases but will take significantly more time for moderate to severe infections.
  • GettyImages-1148111001
    Do you have coronavirus immunity if you’ve had COVID-19?
    Currently, scientists believe COVID-19 antibodies will be protective, but are unsure of how long. SARS-CoV-2 immunity is an active area of research.
  • Felicia Rothman
    Recovering From COVID-19: I’m On the Other Side
    Felicia shares her coronavirus patient story and what it was like recovering from COVID-19.
