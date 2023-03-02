Colon Cancer
Signs & Symptoms
Testing & Diagnosis
Colon CancerDiagnosing Types and Stages of Colon CancerIf your doctor finds something abnormal on a screening exam, such as a colonoscopy, or if you have symptoms, you’ll have follow-up testing to rule out or confirm a colon cancer diagnosis. If your doctor finds colon cancer, here’s what’s involved in diagnosing the type and stage of colon cancer.February 25, 2020
Colorectal Cancer: 10 Things to KnowColorectal cancer is cancer of the large intestine and it is the third most common cancer in men and women. The average American has about a 5% risk of developing colorectal cancer during his or her lifetime. Here are some of the most important facts to know about colorectal cancer.February 24, 2021
