When to See Your Doctor for a Cold or the Flu
Getting sick with a cold or the flu is no fun. The sneezing, coughing, body aches, headache, and stuffiness can make you feel lousy for a few days or more. The good news is you can usually treat the symptoms at home with over-the-counter medicines and plenty of rest. But there are times when you may need more than a box of tissues and your favorite spot on the couch.
Sometimes colds and flus can lead to more serious illnesses like pneumonia. Or what you think is a cold or the flu is really something else, like allergies, COVID or a more serious infection. In these cases, it’s best to call your doctor. You may need medical care or a different type of treatment.
Here’s a list of symptoms you shouldn’t ignore. Call your doctor if you have:
- chest pain or pain in your stomach
- cough that keeps you awake at night
- dizziness
- fever of 100.5 degrees F or higher
- fever that doesn’t go down within a few days or respond to fever-reducing medicine
- severe sinus pain
- shortness of breath or trouble breathing
- swollen glands
- vomiting that is severe or persistent
Another sign you may need medical care is if extra rest doesn’t seem to be working. Call your doctor if you:
- Start to feel a lot worse or don’t feel better after 2 weeks—a sign of a more serious infection
- Have symptoms that get better and then get worse again—again, a sign of a more serious infection
- Have a chronic disease, such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes, and have flu symptoms—if you have one of these conditions, you’re more likely to have complications from the flu
- Have cold symptoms that keep coming back—this may be a sign of allergies rather than a cold
Fortunately, most colds and flus get better on their own. But don’t hesitate to call your doctor if you’re worried about your symptoms or have any questions.
- Sometimes colds and flus can lead to illnesses like pneumonia. Or what you think is the flu is actually a more serious infection.
- Call your doctor if you have symptoms such as a fever that doesn’t go down, severe vomiting, or trouble breathing.
- Also call if you don’t feel better after 2 weeks, or if you have symptoms that improve, then worsen again.