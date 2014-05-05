When to See Your Doctor for a Cold or the Flu

Getty

Getting sick with a cold or the flu is no fun. The sneezing, coughing, body aches, headache, and stuffiness can make you feel lousy for a few days or more. The good news is you can usually treat the symptoms at home with over-the-counter medicines and plenty of rest. But there are times when you may need more than a box of tissues and your favorite spot on the couch.

Sometimes colds and flus can lead to more serious illnesses like pneumonia. Or what you think is a cold or the flu is really something else, like allergies, COVID or a more serious infection. In these cases, it’s best to call your doctor. You may need medical care or a different type of treatment.

Signs you should see a doctor

Here’s a list of symptoms you shouldn’t ignore. Call your doctor if you have:

chest pain or pain in your stomach

cough that keeps you awake at night

dizziness

fever of 100.5 degrees F or higher

fever that doesn’t go down within a few days or respond to fever-reducing medicine

severe sinus pain

shortness of breath or trouble breathing

swollen glands

vomiting that is severe or persistent



If you don’t feel better

Another sign you may need medical care is if extra rest doesn’t seem to be working. Call your doctor if you:

Start to feel a lot worse or don’t feel better after 2 weeks—a sign of a more serious infection



Have symptoms that get better and then get worse again—again, a sign of a more serious infection



Have a chronic disease, such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes, and have flu symptoms—if you have one of these conditions, you’re more likely to have complications from the flu



Have cold symptoms that keep coming back—this may be a sign of allergies rather than a cold



Fortunately, most colds and flus get better on their own. But don’t hesitate to call your doctor if you’re worried about your symptoms or have any questions.

