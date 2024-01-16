Find a doctor
View All Cold and Flu Articles
Cold and Flu
When to See Your Doctor for a Cold or the Flu
When cough syrup and chicken soup aren’t doing the trick, it may mean your cold or flu is something more serious.
Cold or Flu: Which Is It?
Influenza (Flu): Symptoms, Risk Factors, and Treatment
8 Myths About the Common Cold
How to Treat the Flu at Home
Editor's Picks
6 Things to Know About Cold and Flu
Cold and flu affects millions of Americans every fall and winter. Find out how to protect yourself and your family through the next cold and flu season.
The Flu: When Are You Most Contagious?
Flu, or influenza, is a type of contagious, viral respiratory infection. Contagious periods and risks of transmission can vary slightly.
How the Flu Vaccine Works
Even though it's not 100% effective, the flu vaccine is your best defense during flu season. Learn how the flu vaccine gives your immune system a head start.
Need a 5-Star Doctor?
Find a Primary Care Doctor
Schedule an Appointment
8 Myths About the Common Cold
More on Cold and Flu from Healthgrades
20 Foods and Drinks for When You Have the Flu
21 Easy Tips for Sleeping with a Stuffy Nose
How Long Does a Cold Last? All Your Questions Answered
Rhinovirus Explained: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, and Prevention
When Is Flu Season? 7 Questions and Answers About Peak Flu Months
7 Mistakes People Make With the Flu
Warning Signs of the Flu
8 Home Remedies for a Kid's Cough or Cold
Do Pain Relievers Mix With Cough and Cold Medicines?
8 Home Remedies to Soothe Sinus Congestion