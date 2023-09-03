Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Find a hospital Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z
Log In
Find a doctor Find a doctor
Find doctors by condition
Find a hospital Find a hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z

Cholesterol

Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Cholesterol
Featured
hg-blood-samples-732x549-thumbnail.jpg
LDL Cholesterol: What It Is, Health Risks, and Lowering Levels
High levels of LDL, known as the "bad" cholesterol, can raise your risk of heart disease. But cholesterol isn't all bad because your body needs it to create essential substances. Learn ways to reduce the levels.
Adult daughter hugging elderly mother
What Is Mixed Hyperlipidemia? Everything to Know
A woman is chopping vegetables.
High Cholesterol: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments
hg-family-dinner-preparation-1296x728-feature-1200x628.jpg
Familial Hypercholesterolemia: Risks and Warning Signs

Signs & Symptoms

Causes & Risks

Testing & Diagnosis

Treatment

Living with Cholesterol
More on Cholesterol
Load More
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Cholesterol care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings
Family Medicine| Pediatrics| Top Hospitals| Telehealth| COVID-19| Dentistry| Orthopedic Surgery| + More