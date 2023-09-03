Cholesterol
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Cholesterol
Signs & Symptoms
CholesterolSigns of Very High TriglyceridesTriglycerides are fats that circulate in your blood. When you eat fatty foods, most of the fats are in the form of triglycerides. When you eat too many calories, the extra calories are converted to triglycerides and stored away inside your body's fat cells.April 29, 2021
Causes & Risks
Cholesterol6 Medications That Can Cause High TriglyceridesThough they don’t factor in to your total cholesterol level, blood fats called triglycerides still have an impact on your health. Extremely high triglycerides—500 mg/dL or higher—can put you at risk for pancreatitis. This inflammation of the pancreas gland can cause stomach pain, digestive problems, and, eventually, diabetes.February 11, 2022
Testing & Diagnosis
CholesterolHigh Cholesterol: Prognosis and Life ExpectancyYour high cholesterol prognosis is unique based on your individual case and medical history. Learn more about the factors that affect high cholesterol life expectancy and how treatment options (including diet) can improve your prognosis.August 25, 2021
Treatment
Living with Cholesterol
More on Cholesterol
