What Is Immuno-oncology? By Jennifer L.W. Fink

Oncology is the study and treatment of cancer. Immuno- comes from immunology, which is the study of the immune system as well as a field of medicine. Immuno-oncology is the study of how our immune systems normally interact with cancer cells and tumors. Immuno-oncology research has led to innovative ways to treat cancer using the immune system. Another name for these treatments is cancer immunotherapy.

Immuno-oncology is also the leading edge of cancer treatment. In the last few years, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a handful of new cancer immunotherapy medications, and these medications are helping some people live longer, healthier lives than previously thought possible.

For people whose lives have been touched by cancer, a clear understanding of how immuno-oncology works helps them navigate treatment options with the best chance of success.

Turning the Immune System Against Cancer

The immune system is normally the body’s defense against sickness, including abnormal cells that are turning cancerous. But, the immune system is not typically strong enough to overcome cancer.

The fact that cancer can flourish in the body is in part due to its skill at hiding from the immune system. Many cancer cells have proteins on them that essentially tell the immune system to leave them alone. Cancer researchers have uncovered a number of such proteins in recent years, and have developed medications to block the signaling between these proteins and the immune system. Unmasking that deception has the net effect of removing the blindfold holding the immune system back. The immune system is then able to accurately target and, in many cases, kill the cancer cells.

Interleukin, Interferon, and Checkpoint Inhibitors

Interleukin and interferon are two types of immunotherapy that have been in use for decades. These medicines boost the immune system in hopes that the immune system will attack and kill cancer. Although these medications are useful in certain circumstances, they can have serious side effects, including fluid buildup in the lungs, kidney damage, heart attack, and intestinal bleeding.

The current revolution in immuno-oncology is being driven by checkpoint inhibitors, a class of immunotherapy medicines that specifically target cancer cells. Clinical trials show most cancer patients tolerate these medications better than chemotherapy. The most common immunotherapy side effects are fever, chills, nausea, fatigue, and skin reactions where the medicine is administered. Furthermore, the results of immunotherapy treatment are remarkable in some cases. Some people with advanced cancer have seen their cancer shrink or disappear entirely after immunotherapy treatment.

Changing Cancer Care

The dramatic effect of certain drugs is why immuno-oncology is quickly becoming another mainstay of cancer treatment. Immunotherapy medications are now FDA-approved to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (the most common type of lung cancer), kidney cancer, lymphoma, and head and neck cancers.

In most cases, cancer specialists turn to immunotherapy when other treatments are no longer effective for that particular type of cancer. Every cancer case is unique. Even for cancers for which there is an available immunotherapy drug, or at least one in clinical trials, not every person with that type of cancer is an eligible candidate for these drugs. Depending on your type of cancer and the results of sophisticated biomarker studies, clinical outcomes data suggests that a more conventional treatment strategy like chemotherapy may be a better first-line treatment.

But, this approach is beginning to change. In November 2016, the FDA approved the use of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a first-line treatment for advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

The Future of Immuno-oncology

Currently, there are hundreds of immuno-oncology clinical studies in progress. Researchers are testing new immunotherapy medications. And they’re comparing the effectiveness of immunotherapy to traditional cancer treatments, as well as trying to figure out how to most effectively combine immunotherapy with other cancer treatments. These investigational studies simultaneously assess patient outcomes, tolerability of side effects, and other important comparisons to current treatment regimens.

The results of these studies will influence cancer care and treatment for decades to come.