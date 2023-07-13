Cancer
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Cancer
Signs & Symptoms
Causes & Risks
Testing & Diagnosis
Treatment
Living with Cancer
Prevention
-
CancerPreventing Pancreatic Cancer: Diet and LifestyleCertain risk factors for pancreatic cancer, such as your sex assigned at birth and family history, cannot be prevented. However, others, such as diet and smoking cigarettes, can be modified to reduce your risk of pancreatic cancer.February 15, 2023
-
CancerVitamins That May Reduce Cancer RiskA healthy diet serves as a potent weapon in the battle to ward off cancer. Though researchers still have much to learn about the best foods to include, they’ve found a few specific nutrients that may reduce your risk for malignant tumors. Shore up your defenses with:August 19, 2021
-
Cancer6 Daily Habits That Help Prevent CancerWhat if you could stop cancer before it begins? Experts say the majority of cancers in the United States are preventable, and that simply making healthy lifestyle choices can reduce the risk of developing many forms of the disease. These daily do’s and don’ts may sound familiar, but the evidence is strong that following these steps each day can help keep you cancer-free down the road.November 10, 2020
-
More on Cancer
Find the Cancer care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings