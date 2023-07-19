Breast Cancer
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Breast Cancer
Signs & Symptoms
Causes & Risks
-
-
-
-
-
-
Breast CancerBreast Cancer: Are You at Risk?Nearly 200,000 women in the United States are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone. It's a disease that affects many people, including celebrities such as Christina Applegate, Robin Roberts, and Sheryl Crow. But what about you? Do you know your risk factors for breast cancer?June 17, 2021
Testing & Diagnosis
-
Breast CancerBreast Cancer: My Diagnosis StorySheila Johnson’s body froze when she received a diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer – the disease her mother died from years earlier. However, more than a decade later, Sheila is still here and shares what she’s learned about living with breast cancer.August 1, 2023
-
-
Breast CancerUpdated Mammogram Regulations on Breast Density: What They MeanLanguage of mammogram results will include "dense" or "not dense." Women can talk with their medical professional about their breast density and cancer risk and ask whether they need additional imaging scans.March 31, 2023
-
Treatment
Living with Breast Cancer
-
-
Breast CancerBreast Cancer: My Diva ListAfter receiving her diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer, Sheila Johnson didn’t create a bucket list – she made a “Diva List.” More than a decade post-diagnosis, she has checked “write a book” and “get a master’s degree” off that list, as well as many more achievements.August 1, 2023
-
-
-
-
More on Breast Cancer
Find the Breast Cancer care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings