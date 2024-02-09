Find a doctor
Find a doctor
Close find a doctor menu
Back
Find a Doctor
Find doctors by specialty
Family Medicine
Internal Medicine
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dentistry
Orthopedic Surgery
See All Specialties
Find doctors by condition
Fibromyalgia
Anxiety
ADHD
Sleep Apnea
Migraine
Find doctors by procedure
Pain Management
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Marriage Counseling
Hernia Repair
Colonoscopy
Review your doctor
Help Millions of people find the right doctor and care they need
NEW!
Telehealth Resource Center
Get immediate care and visit with providers from the comfort of your home, or anywhere
Find a hospital
Find a hospital
Close find a hospital menu
Back
Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
See All
Top hospitals by specialty
Appendectomy
Back and Neck Surgery (Except Spinal Fusion)
Bariatric Surgery
Carotid Surgery
See All
Hospital Awards & Ratings
America’s Best Hospitals
Specialty Excellence
Patient Safety Excellence
Outstanding Patient Experience
Women’s Care
See All
Urgent care
Urgent care centers can be faster and cheaper for situations that are not life threatening
Health A to Z
Health A to Z
Close health A to Z
Back
Health A to Z
Learn about conditions
Back Pain
Cancer
Diabetes
High Blood Pressure
Skin Conditions
See All Conditions
Learn about procedures
Angioplasty
Cataract Surgery
Knee Replacement
Mohs Surgery
Shoulder Surgery
See All Procedures
Appointment guides
Asthma
COPD
Depression
Psoriasis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
See All Appointment Guides
Trending videos
Doctors and patients discuss the latest medical treatments and health tips
Drugs A-Z
Search prescription drugs for why they’re used, side effects and more
Log In
Menu
Find a doctor
Find a doctor
Close Find a doctor menu
Back
Find a doctor
Find doctors by specialty
Family Medicine
Internal Medicine
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dentistry
Orthopedic Surgery
See All Specialities
Find doctors by condition
Fibromyalgia
Anxiety
ADHD
Sleep Apnea
Migraine
Find doctors by procedure
Pain Management
Orthopedic Spine Surgery
Marriage Counseling
Hernia Repair
Colonoscopy
Review your doctor
Help millions of people find the right doctor and care they need
NEW!
Telehealth Resource Center
Get immediate care and visit with providers from the comfort of your home, or anywhere
Find a hospital
Find a hospital
Close Find a hospital menu
Back
Find a hospital
Top hospitals nearby
See All
Top hospitals by specialty
Appendectomy
Back and Neck Surgery (Except Spinal Fusion)
Bariatric Surgery
Carotid Surgery
See All
Hospital Awards & Ratings
America's Best Hospitals
Specialty Excellence
Patient Safety Excellence
Outstanding Patient Experience
Women's Care
See All
Urgent Care
Urgent care centers can be faster and cheaper for situations that are not life threatening
Health A to Z
Health A to Z
Close Health A to Z menu
Back
Health A to Z
Learn about conditions
Back Pain
Cancer
Diabetes
High Blood Pressure
Skin Conditions
See All Conditions
Learn about procedures
Angioplasty
Cataract Surgery
Knee Replacement
Mohs Surgery
Shoulder Surgery
See All Procedures
Appointment guides
Asthma
COPD
Depression
Psoriasis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
See All Appointment Guides
Trending videos
Doctors and patients discuss the latest medical treatments and health tips
Drugs A-Z
Search prescription drugs for why they're used, side effects and more
Search
Near
Search
Brain and Nerves Polls
Share your opinions on health topics
How Long Have You Lived with Pseudobulbar Affect?
How long have you had to manage pseudobulbar affect?
How Much Does Involuntary Crying or Laughing Affect Your Day?
How affected are you by involuntary laughing or crying due to pseudobulbar affect?
How Often Does Involuntary Laughing or Crying Impact Your Life?
How often do pseudobulbar affect symptoms affect your life?
Want more info on Brain and Nerves
Food, Nutrition and Diet
1,200-Calorie Diet: What to Know
February 9, 2024
Digestive Health
Does Constipation Cause Bloating?
February 9, 2024
Parkinson's Disease
What Worsens Parkinson's Disease? What to Know
February 8, 2024
Want more polls?
Take a poll today!
Health Spotlight
7 Symptoms Never to Ignore If You Have Depression
May 24, 2023
6 Surprising Facts About Multiple Sclerosis
December 22, 2015
10 Tips for Managing Migraine Symptoms
November 21, 2022
Migraine Video Center
All About Telehealth for Migraine
My Migraine Confession: Natalie
Migraine Tips From Women Who Have Been There
My Secrets to Migraine Relief
My Migraine Story
Wrapping My Head Around Migraine Prevention
Lifestyle Tips for Migraines
What's Causing Migraines in Women
5 Things to Know About Detoxes and Cleanses
5 Things You Didn't Know About Migraine
Low Fat Greek Chicken Bar
Eggcellent Avocado Toast
Next Up
7 Ways to Exercise Your Brain
Keeping your brain in shape has major lifelong benefits like enhancing your memory, building new synapses, and possibly helping delay the onset of illnesses like Alzheimer’s disease.
8 Surprising Health Benefits of Coffee
A recent study found that some coffee drinkers were 20% less likely to develop melanoma. Read up on other health perks of coffee.
8 Reasons to See a Neurologist
A neurologist is an expert in diagnosing and treating problems of your brain, spinal cord and nerves, including these 8 neurological symptoms and disorders.
Load More
Answers to Your Health Questions
Alzheimer's Agitation
Asthma and Steroids
Bipolar II Disorder
Breast Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Depression and Sex
Diabetes Complications
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eczema Skin Care
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Gallbladder Cancer
High Cholesterol
IBS with Constipation
Menopause Symptoms
Migraine Toolkit
Multiple Sclerosis Causes
Nasal Polyps
Psoriasis and Sleep
Thyroid Eye Disease
Wet Macular Degeneration
Trending Videos
Breast Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes
Eczema
Flu Vaccine
Psoriasis
Sensitive Skin
Ulcerative Colitis