Brain and Nerves

Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for conditions affecting the brain and nervous system
A Guide to Dysarthria
Dysarthria is a condition in which muscle weakness makes it difficult for you to speak. Learn more about causes and treatments.
Tonic-Clonic (Grand Mal) Seizure: Symptoms, Outlook, and More
Tardive Dyskinesia: Symptoms, Causes, Treatments
Cerebral Palsy: What It Is and How It Is Treated
An Overview of Tourette Syndrome

Signs & Symptoms

Causes & Risks

Testing & Diagnosis

Treatment

Living with a Neurological Condition
