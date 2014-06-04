Causes of Abdominal Muscle Spasms
This article discusses some of the possible causes of muscle spasms in the stomach, including during pregnancy. It also explains what to do if you experience abdominal spasms.
What causes abdominal muscle spasms outside of pregnancy?
Your abdominal muscles can have spasms just like other muscles. This can happen due to:
- muscle strain from heavy use or overuse
- fatigue
- dehydration
- conditions affecting the organs — particularly the intestines
Gastrointestinal causes of abdominal muscle spasm
Stomach muscle spasms may happen due to gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including:
- colic
- diverticulitis, which refers to inflammation of an atypical pocket in the colon
- hernia
- intussusception, which is a condition in which one part of the intestine collapses into another part
- irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)
Other possible causes of abdominal muscle spasm
Abdominal muscle spasms can also happen because of other causes, including:
- alcohol consumption
- cholecystitis, or gallstones
- kidney stones
- period pain
Serious or life threatening causes of abdominal muscle spasm
In some cases, abdominal muscle spasms may be a symptom of a serious or life threatening condition that requires emergency care.
These conditions include:
- bowel obstruction
- perforated bowel
- intestinal ischemia, which is a loss of blood supply to the intestines that can lead to the death of intestinal tissue
Learn more about possible causes of abdominal pain.
What causes abdominal muscle spasms during pregnancy?
Many people experience stomach spasms or movements in their stomachs during pregnancy. This can be a new and concerning feeling, but there are many possible causes that are not serious or harmful to the person or fetus.
Fetus moving
The fetus can move inside the uterus as it stretches its limbs, causing sensations such as:
- fluttering
- swishing
- rolling
- tumbling
- kicking
- jabbing
- elbowing
Feeling these movements is a healthy sign. People might start to feel a fetus moving inside them from 16 to 24 weeks of pregnancy onward, though this can vary.
Muscle stretching
Some people report a feeling of sharp cramps or spasms on one side of the lower stomach. This can be due to ligament pain and is an expected pregnancy symptom. It happens because the ligaments in the abdominal area are moving and stretching to accommodate the growing bump.
Some people experience these feelings as growing pains.
Gas and constipation
Trapped gas and constipation are common in pregnancy. They can happen due to hormonal changes.
Spasms from gas and constipation are usually mild and may go away if you:
- change position
- get some rest
- pass stool or gas
Braxton-Hicks contractions
In the second or third trimester of pregnancy, some people may experience
Braxton-Hicks contractions are usually not painful, but they can be uncomfortable. People describe them as cramps or a tightening in the abdomen. The feeling often comes and goes.
Urinary tract infection
Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common in pregnancy. They occur when bacteria enter and travel up the urethra.
If you have a UTI, you may experience abdominal pain and sometimes pain when you pass urine. Contact a doctor for treatment.
Serious causes of abdominal spasms in pregnancy
Abdominal spasms may occur due to one of the following causes:
- Ectopic pregnancy: A fertilized egg embeds itself outside of the uterus. Symptoms such as stomach pain, bleeding, and shoulder pain can appear between 4 and 12 weeks of pregnancy.
- Miscarriage: Bleeding and pain before 24 weeks of pregnancy may be a sign of miscarriage or threatened miscarriage.
- Preeclampsia: Severe, persistent pain, especially on the right side of the bottom of the ribcage, can signify preeclampsia. It involves high blood pressure. You may notice a headache and problems with your sight. You may also have swollen feet, face, and hands.
- Premature labor: Call your nurse midwife or physician if you have regular cramps or tightening sensations in the abdomen and are less than 37 weeks pregnant.
- Placental abruption: The placenta can come loose from the wall of the uterus. Placental abruption causes bleeding and severe, persistent pain.
Learn more about when to contact a doctor if you are pregnant.
Questions for diagnosing the cause of abdominal muscle spasm
To diagnose your condition, a doctor or healthcare professional will ask you questions related to your muscle spasms including:
- How long have you had these abdominal muscle spasms? How often do they occur?
- Have you noticed anything that seems related to their occurrence?
- Have you experienced any abdominal pain or bloating?
- Have you seen any changes in your bowel movements or habits?
- Have you had any bleeding from your rectum or blood in your urine?
- Have you had any kind of stomach upset or heartburn?
- How much alcohol do you drink?
- What medications are you taking?
When to contact a doctor
Seek immediate medical care if you have severe spasms. Also seek immediate care if you have persistent stomach muscle spasms along with any of the following symptoms:
- green or bloody vomit
- blood in the stool or urine
- continuous severe pain in one area, especially below the navel or just below the ribs
- chest pain
- confusion
- high fever
- shortness of breath
Seek prompt medical care if your abdominal muscle spasm is persistent, recurrent, or causes you concern.
Treatment
Antispasmodic medications may help ease the pain of abdominal muscle spasms.
Depending on the cause of the abdominal spasms, doctors may recommend other medications, such as:
- antidiarrheals
- laxatives
- antacids
- antibiotics
- anti-nausea medications
- antiflatulence medications
At-home care
Treating abdominal pain at home can involve:
- staying hydrated by drinking clear fluids
- resting
- eating bland foods
Avoid using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen. These can irritate your stomach if the cause is gastrointestinal.
If the spasms are muscular, consider:
- gently stretching your abdomen
- applying heat or cold packs
- stopping the activity that may have caused the spasms
Prevention
It is not always possible to prevent abdominal spasms. Prevention methods will also depend on the cause of the spasms.
However, some general prevention tips for abdominal spasms and pain include:
- avoiding overworking the muscles
- stretching the muscles before and after strenuous activity
- eating adequate amounts of fiber
- avoiding carbonated drinks
- following a diet to reduce certain GI symptoms, such as a lactose-free diet
Summary
Abdominal spasms and pain may result from digestive issues, hernia, kidney stones, or other conditions. Seek medical help if the pain comes on suddenly, is severe or persistent, or occurs with other new symptoms.
In pregnancy, abdominal spasms and pain may be due to gas, constipation, the fetus moving, or Braxton-Hicks contractions. They may also happen due to more severe causes such as preeclampsia or ectopic pregnancy. Contact a doctor if your abdominal spasms are severe, persistent, or concern you.