Like other muscles in your body, your stomach or abdominal muscles can have spasms. Muscle spasms in the stomach may happen due to factors such as muscle strain, dehydration, and alcohol or drug use. Other times, stomach muscle spasms are caused by intestinal disorders, such as bowel obstruction, perforation, or diverticulitis. Further causes of muscle spasms from organs within the abdomen include gallstones, hernia, and ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm.

This article discusses some of the possible causes of muscle spasms in the stomach, including during pregnancy. It also explains what to do if you experience abdominal spasms.

What causes abdominal muscle spasms outside of pregnancy?

Your abdominal muscles can have spasms just like other muscles. This can happen due to:

muscle strain from heavy use or overuse

fatigue

dehydration

conditions affecting the organs — particularly the intestines

Gastrointestinal causes of abdominal muscle spasm

Stomach muscle spasms may happen due to gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including:

colic

diverticulitis, which refers to inflammation of an atypical pocket in the colon

hernia

intussusception, which is a condition in which one part of the intestine collapses into another part

irritable bowel syndrome (IBS)

Other possible causes of abdominal muscle spasm

Abdominal muscle spasms can also happen because of other causes, including:

alcohol consumption

cholecystitis, or gallstones

kidney stones

period pain

Serious or life threatening causes of abdominal muscle spasm

In some cases, abdominal muscle spasms may be a symptom of a serious or life threatening condition that requires emergency care.

These conditions include:

bowel obstruction

perforated bowel

intestinal ischemia, which is a loss of blood supply to the intestines that can lead to the death of intestinal tissue

What causes abdominal muscle spasms during pregnancy?

Many people experience stomach spasms or movements in their stomachs during pregnancy. This can be a new and concerning feeling, but there are many possible causes that are not serious or harmful to the person or fetus.

Fetus moving

The fetus can move inside the uterus as it stretches its limbs, causing sensations such as:

fluttering

swishing

rolling

tumbling

kicking

jabbing

elbowing

Feeling these movements is a healthy sign. People might start to feel a fetus moving inside them from 16 to 24 weeks of pregnancy onward, though this can vary.

Muscle stretching

Some people report a feeling of sharp cramps or spasms on one side of the lower stomach. This can be due to ligament pain and is an expected pregnancy symptom. It happens because the ligaments in the abdominal area are moving and stretching to accommodate the growing bump.

Some people experience these feelings as growing pains.

Gas and constipation

Trapped gas and constipation are common in pregnancy. They can happen due to hormonal changes.

Spasms from gas and constipation are usually mild and may go away if you:

change position

get some rest

pass stool or gas

Braxton-Hicks contractions

In the second or third trimester of pregnancy, some people may experience Braxton-Hicks contractions Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source . These are contractions of the uterus, but they do not mean you are going into labor. Instead, they prepare your body for labor.

Braxton-Hicks contractions are usually not painful, but they can be uncomfortable. People describe them as cramps or a tightening in the abdomen. The feeling often comes and goes.

Urinary tract infection

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common in pregnancy. They occur when bacteria enter and travel up the urethra.

If you have a UTI, you may experience abdominal pain and sometimes pain when you pass urine. Contact a doctor for treatment.

Serious causes of abdominal spasms in pregnancy

Abdominal spasms may occur due to one of the following causes:

Ectopic pregnancy: A fertilized egg embeds itself outside of the uterus. Symptoms such as stomach pain, bleeding, and shoulder pain can appear between 4 and 12 weeks of pregnancy.

A fertilized egg embeds itself outside of the uterus. Symptoms such as stomach pain, bleeding, and shoulder pain can appear between 4 and 12 weeks of pregnancy. Miscarriage: Bleeding and pain before 24 weeks of pregnancy may be a sign of miscarriage or threatened miscarriage.

Bleeding and pain before 24 weeks of pregnancy may be a sign of miscarriage or threatened miscarriage. Preeclampsia: Severe, persistent pain, especially on the right side of the bottom of the ribcage, can signify preeclampsia. It involves high blood pressure. You may notice a headache and problems with your sight. You may also have swollen feet, face, and hands.

Severe, persistent pain, especially on the right side of the bottom of the ribcage, can signify preeclampsia. It involves high blood pressure. You may notice a headache and problems with your sight. You may also have swollen feet, face, and hands. Premature labor: Call your nurse midwife or physician if you have regular cramps or tightening sensations in the abdomen and are less than 37 weeks pregnant.

Call your nurse midwife or physician if you have regular cramps or tightening sensations in the abdomen and are less than 37 weeks pregnant. Placental abruption: The placenta can come loose from the wall of the uterus. Placental abruption causes bleeding and severe, persistent pain.

Questions for diagnosing the cause of abdominal muscle spasm

To diagnose your condition, a doctor or healthcare professional will ask you questions related to your muscle spasms including:

How long have you had these abdominal muscle spasms? How often do they occur?

Have you noticed anything that seems related to their occurrence?

Have you experienced any abdominal pain or bloating?

Have you seen any changes in your bowel movements or habits?

Have you had any bleeding from your rectum or blood in your urine?

Have you had any kind of stomach upset or heartburn?

How much alcohol do you drink?

What medications are you taking?

Seek immediate medical care if you have severe spasms. Also seek immediate care if you have persistent stomach muscle spasms along with any of the following symptoms:

green or bloody vomit

blood in the stool or urine

continuous severe pain in one area, especially below the navel or just below the ribs

chest pain

confusion

high fever

shortness of breath

Seek prompt medical care if your abdominal muscle spasm is persistent, recurrent, or causes you concern.

Treatment

Antispasmodic medications may help ease the pain of abdominal muscle spasms.

Depending on the cause of the abdominal spasms, doctors may recommend other medications, such as:

antidiarrheals

laxatives

antacids

antibiotics

anti-nausea medications

antiflatulence medications

At-home care

Treating abdominal pain at home can involve:

staying hydrated by drinking clear fluids

resting

eating bland foods

Avoid using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen. These can irritate your stomach if the cause is gastrointestinal.

If the spasms are muscular, consider:

gently stretching your abdomen

applying heat or cold packs

stopping the activity that may have caused the spasms

Prevention

It is not always possible to prevent abdominal spasms. Prevention methods will also depend on the cause of the spasms.

However, some general prevention tips for abdominal spasms and pain include:

avoiding overworking the muscles

stretching the muscles before and after strenuous activity

eating adequate amounts of fiber

avoiding carbonated drinks

following a diet to reduce certain GI symptoms, such as a lactose-free diet

Summary

Abdominal spasms and pain may result from digestive issues, hernia, kidney stones, or other conditions. Seek medical help if the pain comes on suddenly, is severe or persistent, or occurs with other new symptoms.

In pregnancy, abdominal spasms and pain may be due to gas, constipation, the fetus moving, or Braxton-Hicks contractions. They may also happen due to more severe causes such as preeclampsia or ectopic pregnancy. Contact a doctor if your abdominal spasms are severe, persistent, or concern you.