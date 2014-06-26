What Is Bladder Cancer? A Guide
- smoking
- exposure to workplace chemicals
- family history of the condition
Read on to learn more about bladder cancer, including its risk factors, types, symptoms, and treatments.
All cancers result from DNA changes, or mutations, that affect how cells grow. According to the
The exact mechanism behind these mutations isn’t fully understood. However, there are some
Tobacco smoke and workplace chemicals contain substances the body absorbs into the blood. These substances ultimately end up in the urine, which the bladder stores, and may begin to cause mutations in the cells of the bladder.
Other risk factors for bladder cancer include:
- being older than 55
- being male
- a history of chronic bladder infections
- a family history of bladder cancer
- a history of chemotherapy or pelvic radiation
There are a few types of bladder cancer, classified by where they start in the bladder.
The National Cancer Institute notes that many bladder cancer cases are urothelial carcinoma, also referred to as transitional cell carcinoma. Urothelial, or transitional, cells line the inside of the bladder and change shape to accommodate the amount of urine.
Less common types of bladder cancer include:
- adenocarcinoma, which begins in the glandular cells in the lining of the bladder
- sarcoma, which starts in the muscle fibers of the bladder walls. It is very rare
- small cell carcinoma, which develops in nerve-like cells called neuroendocrine cells
- squamous cell carcinoma, which begins in thin, flat cells known as squamous cells
The
- abdominal pain
- back or pelvic pain
- difficulty urinating
- pain or burning with urination
- frequent urination
- urgent need to urinate
- urinary incontinence, or an inability to control urine flow
- fatigue
- pale skin or pallor
- weight loss
To diagnose bladder cancer, a doctor will ask about your symptoms and medical history and perform a physical exam. Testing may include:
- Urine tests: These can help rule out other conditions, such as infections. A urine cytology can also find cancer cells.
- Cystoscopy: This procedure involves inserting a thin, fiber-optic tube through the urethra into the bladder. It allows your doctor to view the bladder lining and take a biopsy if necessary.
- Biopsy: This involves removing a small tissue sample for examination and testing. It is the only way to know for sure whether bladder cancer is present.
- Imaging exams: These may include CT scans, MRI scans, or ultrasounds.
Cancer staging tells doctors how widespread the cancer is. The stage will depend on the following:
- how deep the tumor goes into the bladder wall
- whether cancer cells are in lymph nodes
- whether cancer has spread, or metastasized, to other areas and organs
There are
|Stage
|Description
|0
|The tumor is only in the bladder lining.
|1
|The tumor has grown through the lining and is invading tissues underneath it.
|2
|The cancer has spread deeper into the muscle layer of the bladder wall. It is still in the bladder and has not spread to lymph nodes or other sites.
|3
|The cancer has penetrated through the bladder wall. It has spread to the reproductive organs and one or more lymph nodes but has not reached the abdominal wall or distant sites.
|4
|This is the most advanced stage of bladder cancer. It has spread to the abdominal wall, lymph nodes, or distant body sites.
The treatments for bladder cancer may vary depending on the stage of the disease.
For people with stage 0 or 1 bladder cancer, doctors may initially perform a transurethral resection (TUR) of the bladder. This procedure involves removing a tumor through the urethra, the tube that drains urine from of the bladder.
TUR procedures are often followed up with intravesical chemotherapy, which is chemotherapy administered directly into the bladder to destroy remaining cancer cells.
Other possible treatments include:
- cystectomy, which is surgery to remove part or all of the bladder
- radiation therapy, which uses intense energy beams to destroy cancer cells
- systemic, or body-wide, chemotherapy to destroy cancer cells
- immunotherapy, which stimulates the immune system to attack cancer cells
- targeted therapy, which targets the proteins involved in cell growth in select cases with specific tumor mutations
The main complication associated with bladder cancer is
- adverse effects of chemotherapy
- adverse effects of radiation therapy
- anemia, or low red blood cell count
- changes in bowel movements
- bleeding
- ureteral obstruction, or a blockage of the urethra
As with many cancers, the outlook for people with bladder cancer is improved when the disease is diagnosed and treated early.
According to the
The relative survival rate suggests how long someone with a condition may live after their diagnosis compared to someone without the condition of the same race, sex, and age over a specific time. This is different from overall survival rate, which is a percentage of people still alive for a specific time after diagnosis of a condition.
The SEER database also provides statistics showing how the 5-year relative survival rate decreases as the cancer advances. Though people with the earliest stage of cancer may have a 5-year relative survival rate of 96.7%, that number drops to 8.3% for people with cancer that has metastasized to distant areas of the body.
Keep in mind that these numbers are only statistics. Experts arrive at them by looking at large groups of people with cancer several years ago.
Survival rates cannot tell you how long you will live. Your doctor can help you understand how your situation influences your outlook.
Bladder cancer develops when cells in the bladder change and begin to grow uncontrollably. This may lead to symptoms like bloody urine, frequent urination, and fatigue.
Treatment for bladder cancer may depend on how advanced the disease is. Your treatment plan may involve surgery to remove the tumor, chemotherapy, or other treatments like radiation therapy or immunotherapy.
If you have bladder cancer, talk with your care team about the outlook for your condition.