Bipolar Disorder
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Bipolar Disorder
Signs & Symptoms
Testing & Diagnosis
Treatment
-
-
-
Bipolar DisorderHow Can You Tell Whether Your Bipolar Disorder Treatment Is Working?Symptoms of bipolar disorder may interfere with your daily life. However, treatments can help you manage the symptoms successfully and improve your well-being. Your doctor can help you learn how to track symptoms to make sure your medication is working, or to explore additional treatment options.March 21, 2023
-
-
-
Living with Bipolar Disorder
-
-
-
Bipolar Disorder7 Resources for People of Color with Bipolar DisorderDue to racial disparities in healthcare, People of Color living with bipolar disorder may encounter obstacles when seeking care. Learning more about symptoms and finding culturally competent care can help with finding the proper treatment and improving quality of life.March 21, 2023
-
-
-
Bipolar DisorderThe Role of Sleep in Bipolar DisorderThe up-and-down moods of bipolar disorder are often accompanied by erratic sleep habits. Improving one helps the other. By taking medication for bipolar disorder, you may be able to sleep better. And by following a healthy sleep routine, you may be able to manage bipolar disorder more effectively.September 8, 2021
More on Bipolar Disorder
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Bipolar Disorder care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings