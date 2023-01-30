Atrial Fibrillation
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Atrial Fibrillation
Signs & Symptoms
Causes & Risks
Treatment
-
-
-
-
Atrial FibrillationHow much does Eliquis cost with Medicare?The average monthly Eliquis cost with insurance through Medicare is $38. Whether Eliquis is covered and how much it costs for you depends on the Part D or Medicare Advantage plan you choose. Plans may have other factor Xa inhibitors as preferred drugs in the class. Using your plan’s preferred drug will save you money.February 18, 2020
-
-
Living with Atrial Fibrillation
-
-
-
-
-
Atrial Fibrillation8 Easy Exercises You Can Do with AfibAtrial fibrillation affects at least 3 million people in the U.S., according to the American Heart Association, making it one of the most common kinds of heart arrhythmia. But don’t let it deter you from exercising. You can definitely benefit from physical activity, as long as the activity you choose doesn’t generate an uncontrolled heart rhythm. Just consult your doctor and develop an exercise plan together that will suit your specific needs. Talk to your physician and try these Afib-safe exercises.June 10, 2021
-
More on Atrial Fibrillation
Talking with Your Doctor
Find the Atrial Fibrillation care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings