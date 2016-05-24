Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Find a hospital Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z
Log In
Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Find a hospital Find a Hospital
Top hospitals nearby
Health A to Z Health A to Z
Log In

Living with Aortic Stenosis

Doctor William C Lloyd Healthgrades Medical Reviewer
Medically Reviewed By William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
— Written By Christopher Iliades, MD
Updated on August 11, 2022
older man with cane
Getty

With aortic stenosis, which is also known as a heart valve failure, your aortic heart valve does not let enough blood flow out of your heart to the aorta, the main artery that carries blood to your body. This deprives your body of needed oxygen. Over time, you can feel tired more easily, short of breath, or weak or faint—all symptoms that can affect your quality of life.  

My Aortic Stenosis Confession: Susan


In adults, aortic stenosis occurs when calcium builds up and the valve opening gets narrower. As the disease worsens, you might start feeling tired more quickly after activity. Once the valve becomes very narrow, you may also have chest pain or dizziness.

Once you have these more dangerous symptoms, the treatment for severe aortic stenosis is surgery to replace the valve. Valve replacement can cure aortic stenosis. But after surgery, you may be at higher risk for irregular heartbeats, so it is important to follow up closely with your doctor. 

But, before your valve gets to the point of needing to be replaced, the usual recommendation is watchful waiting. Your doctor will monitor, or watch, your condition closely.

Valve replacement surgery will wait until the condition gets worse. To live well with aortic stenosis while waiting, you should work closely with your doctor and follow a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Know the Symptoms of Severe Aortic Stenosis

Because you may need a valve replacement once symptoms appear, it's very important to let your doctor know as soon as you notice any. Symptoms are most likely to start after exercise or exertion. Watch for:

  • Chest pain

  • Palpitations (feeling like your heart skips a beat, beats too fast or flutters)

  • Dizziness

Test to Monitor Your Aortic Valve

While you are living with aortic stenosis, your doctor will monitor your condition closely. The best test to check on the progression of aortic stenosis is an echocardiogram. This test uses sound waves to create a moving picture of the inside of your heart. Your doctor can see how your valve opens and closes and how well blood is passing through it.

You will have this test on a regular basis depending on how far along the disease has progressed:

  • If you have mild aortic stenosis, you will need an echocardiogram every three to five years.

  • If you have moderate aortic stenosis, you will need an echocardiogram every one to two years.

  • If you have severe aortic stenosis, you will need the test once or twice a year.

Maintain Your Heart Health

Work closely with your doctor to control all your heart conditions. High blood pressure, atrial fibrillation, and coronary artery disease often occur with aortic stenosis. You may also need to control diabetes and high cholesterol.

Exercising regularly is important. If you have mild aortic stenosis, just about any type of regular exercise is good for you. If you have more severe aortic stenosis, you should still exercise, but avoid strenuous forms. To stay safe, check with your doctor before starting any exercise program.

Other positive lifestyle changes include:

  • Eating a low-salt, heart-healthy diet

  • Maintaining a healthy weight

Key Takeaways

  • Until aortic stenosis causes symptoms, watchful waiting may be the treatment of choice.

  • When living with aortic stenosis, work closely with your doctor and be on the lookout for any symptoms that develop.

  • Maintain heart health by working with your doctor on all your medical conditions and by following a heart-healthy lifestyle.

Was this helpful?
1685
Aortic Valve Replacement

About The Author

Christopher Iliades, MD
  1. Grimard BH and Larson JM. Aortic Stenosis: Diagnosis and Treatment. Am Fam Physician. 2008;78(6):717-724.
  2. Sawaya F, et al. Aortic stenosis: Who should undergo surgery, transcatheter valve replacement? CCJM. 2012;79(7):487-497.
  3. Aortic Stenosis--Adult, Mount Sinai Hospital. http://www.mountsinai.org/patient-care/health-library/diseases-and-conditions/aortic-stenosis-adul
  4. Severe Aortic Stenosis and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR): Frequently Asked Questions. Penn Medicine. https://www.pennmedicine.org/~/media/documents%20and%20audio/patient%20guides%20and%20instructions/h...

At Healthgrades, our Editorial Team works hard to develop complete, objective and meaningful health information to help people choose the right doctor, right hospital and right care. Our writers include physicians, pharmacists, and registered nurses with firsthand clinical experience. All condition, treatment and wellness content is medically reviewed by at least one medical professional ensuring the most accurate information possible. Learn more about our editorial process.

Healthgrades Editorial Process

Medical Reviewer: William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
Last Review Date: 2022 Aug 11
See All Aortic Valve Replacement Content
THIS TOOL DOES NOT PROVIDE MEDICAL ADVICE. It is intended for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Never ignore professional medical advice in seeking treatment because of something you have read on the site. If you think you may have a medical emergency, immediately call your doctor or dial 911.