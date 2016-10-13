Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Finding the Right Doctor for TAVR

Doctor William C Lloyd Healthgrades Medical Reviewer
Medically Reviewed By William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
— Written By Sarah Lewis, PharmD
Updated on March 21, 2022

If you need to have a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, you’ll want a highly qualified surgeon to perform the procedure. Here’s what you should consider when choosing a doctor.

Man with hand on his chest, seeing doctor
Getty

If your doctor has recommended a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to treat aortic stenosis, also known as a heart valve failure, finding the right surgeon is the first step to a successful surgery. Doctors who perform TAVR include cardiac surgeons and interventional cardiologists. Here are five steps to finding the best doctor to perform your TAVR. 

1. Start With Referrals

It is likely that your cardiologist will refer you to a specific surgeon or group practice of surgeons. If someone you know has had a TAVR and had a good experience with a particular hospital or doctor, ask for their recommendations. If you’re starting without any referrals, or you’re looking for more options, search on Healthgrades.com for doctors who perform TAVR. 

Healthgrades.com shows patient satisfaction ratings, which give you insight into how your own experience might be with the doctor. Patients rate the doctor and the doctor’s medical practice, and say if they would recommend the doctor to family and friends.

2. Research Credentials and Experience

Take time to research the doctors’ credentials and experience. Look for a doctor who is board certified in his or her specialty and performs TAVR on a regular basis. The more experience a doctor has treating your condition or performing TAVR, the better prepared he or she is to anticipate and prevent complications. Look for cardiac or cardiothoracic surgeons who are board certified in thoracic (chest) surgery and interventional cardiologists who are board certified in interventional cardiology.

Also, confirm that the doctor is in good standing with state and federal agencies and that he or she has no history of malpractice claims or disciplinary actions. 

You’ll find all this information on Healthgrades.com.

3. Review Hospital Performance

Cardiac procedures require a team of highly skilled and experienced healthcare professionals. For this reason, you should also consider the overall quality of cardiac care at the hospital where the doctor practices. 
My Aortic Stenosis Confession: Susan

Find out where the doctors on your list can treat patients. Research those hospitals on Healthgrades.com. You can find a list of hospitals that have won quality awards for excellence in cardiac surgery here. Healthgrades evaluates hospitals on mortality and complication rates of patients while in the hospital for a range of common procedures, including valve surgery. 

Ideally you should find a hospital in your area that performs better than expected (5-stars) for valve surgery. Then, find a doctor who can admit and treat patients at this hospital. Avoid hospitals with lower than expected (1-star) results.

If a particular hospital falls short in quality, determine if the doctor also treats patients at a different facility. Otherwise, find a doctor who treats patients at a hospital likely to offer you the best possible outcome.

4. Interview the Doctor

As you narrow down your list of doctors, call each doctor’s office and ask for a consult appointment to meet and interview the doctor. 

  • Ask yourself if you are comfortable talking with the doctor. 
  • Does he or she respect your opinions and answer your questions in a way you understand? 

Here are some questions to ask the doctor:

  • Do you typically treat patients like me?
  • How many TAVRs have you performed?
  • What results do you usually see? Do you have outcomes data to share?
  • How frequently do you encounter complications from the procedure? 
  • What do you do to avoid complications or correct them if they occur?

5. Determine Your Insurance Benefit 

Your insurance coverage is a practical matter. Coverage for TAVR can vary. Check with your insurance provider well in advance of surgery to determine if they are covering some of the costs of the procedure and if you need preauthorization. To receive the most insurance benefits and pay the least out-of-pocket for your procedure, you need to choose a doctor that participates in your plan. 

But keep in mind, just because a doctor participates in your insurance plan doesn’t mean he or she is a high-quality doctor. You still need to consider the doctor’s experience and expertise.

The Bottom Line

Find a doctor who:

  • Is board certified and who specializes in TAVR 

  • Has experience treating patients with your specific condition

  • Accepts your insurance, including Medicare

  • You are comfortable talking with and who fully answers your questions
Aortic Valve Replacement

About The Author

Sarah Lewis, PharmD Healthgrades Medical Writer
Sarah Lewis, PharmD
Sarah Lewis is a pharmacist and a medical writer with over 25 years of experience in various areas of pharmacy practice. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy degree from West Virginia University and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. She completed Pharmacy Practice Residency training at the University of Pittsburgh/VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System. 

At Healthgrades, our Editorial Team works hard to develop complete, objective and meaningful health information to help people choose the right doctor, right hospital and right care. Our writers include physicians, pharmacists, and registered nurses with firsthand clinical experience. All condition, treatment and wellness content is medically reviewed by at least one medical professional ensuring the most accurate information possible. Learn more about our editorial process.

Medical Reviewer: William C. Lloyd III, MD, FACS
Last Review Date: 2020 Sep 6
