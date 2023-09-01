5 Differences Between TAVR and Surgery for Severe Aortic Stenosis

5. It takes much longer to recover after SAVR than after TAVR.

Open-heart surgery is intensive, involving significant hospitalization and potentially months of recovery time. Conversely, patients can typically be discharged home just a few days after undergoing the TAVR procedure. Because TAVR is performed without breaking the breastbone to operate on the heart, patients have a much easier recovery. However, while TAVR has been approved for any individual with aortic stenosis, SAVR may still be a better option based on different factors. You and your doctor will decide which procedure is best for you.