Aortic Valve Replacement
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Aortic Valve Replacement
Signs & Symptoms
Treatment
-
-
Aortic Valve Replacement3 Tips for Navigating Bumps in the Road on the Way to Aortic Stenosis TreatmentNavigating aortic stenosis from diagnosis through successful treatment is a journey, and journeys often have a fair share of bumps in the road. As another patient who has “been there” ahead of you, I’d like to share a few tips to help you steer clear of the obstacles and arrive safely at your desired destination: a healthy life with your new heart valve!March 15, 2021
-
-
-
-
Living with Aortic Valve Replacement
-
-
-
Aortic Valve ReplacementAortic Stenosis: 5 Tips for Care PartnersWhen Susan Strong was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, her partner was a huge source of support. But care partners need guidance and assistance on this journey, too. Learn these aortic stenosis caregiver tips to better support your loved one and your own well-being.August 18, 2022
-
-
Aortic Valve Replacement5 Helpful Resources for People with Aortic Stenosis from Someone in the KnowWhen Susan Strong was diagnosed with aortic stenosis, she wished there was more information and support available online and in her community. Today, she’s compiled a list of helpful aortic stenosis patient resources for anyone beginning their valve disease journey.July 5, 2022
-
More on Aortic Valve Replacement
Find the Aortic Valve Replacement care you need
Profiles for Every Doctor in America
Search by What Matters Most to You
More than 10 Million Patient Ratings