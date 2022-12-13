Anxiety Disorders
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Anxiety Disorders
Anxiety DisordersCan you stop taking Buspar suddenly?Do not stop taking Buspar (buspirone) suddenly. Contact your doctor if you want to stop it. Your doctor will likely recommend slowly tapering down the dose before you stop it completely. This helps avoid uncomfortable withdrawal symptoms.June 17, 2020
