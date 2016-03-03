A Guide to Medications for Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)
Researchers haven’t found a cure for AS, but medication can help you manage AS symptoms and improve your condition’s outlook.
This article discusses types of medication for AS, including their uses and side effects.
Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)
NSAIDs are a standard first-line treatment for AS that reduce inflammation and relieve pain. These medications
Common NSAIDs include:
- ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil)
- naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn)
- indomethacin (Indocin)
NSAIDs are typically available as oral tablets. You can get them by prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) in smaller doses.
Side effects
NSAIDs can cause side effects, such as:
- upset stomach, such as nausea, stomach pain, or diarrhea
- gastrointestinal damage, such as ulcers or bleeding
- kidney or liver toxicity
higher risk Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to sourceof cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack or stroke
Contact a doctor for new, changing, or persistent symptoms after taking a medication.
All medications have risks
All medications have a risk of side effects or allergic reactions.
Also, some medications can adversely affect other medications or supplements you take. They may make them less effective or cause complications.
However, not everyone will experience side effects. Your medical team will help you find the safest and most effective option for you.
Always keep your medical team updated on what medications, supplements, and remedies you use — even if you buy them OTC.
Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs)
DMARDs may be beneficial if AS causes pain in knees, ankles, arms or hips. Doctors may also recommend DMARDs if NSAIDs haven’t been effective.
DMARDs slow the progression of AS-related inflammation
Examples of DMARDs include:
- hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil),
- methotrexate (Jylamvo, Trxall, Xatmep)
- sulfasalazine (Azulfidine, Sulfazine)
How you take DMARDs depends on the type and may include:
- via oral pills
- via injections
- through intravenous (IV) infusion into a vein
Side effects
Side effects of DMARDs vary depending on the type.
Common side effects of hydroxychloroquine include rash and diarrhea. Rarely, hydroxychloroquine damages the eye’s retina or macula, so doctors recommend regular eye exams and imaging scans.
Methotrexate and sulfasalazine can have similar side effects, such as:
- upset stomach, including nausea, stomach pain, or diarrhea
- loss of appetite
- liver toxicity or cirrhosis
- more frequent or severe infections
- hair loss
Biologics
Biologics are a subtype of DMARDs made from living cells. Your medical team may prescribe them if NSAIDs and other DMARDs aren’t right for you.
Biologic medications
Types of biologics include:
- Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) receptor inhibitors: Interleukin inhibitor medications
block Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to sourcean inflammatory protein called interleukin-17A. For AS, doctors may prescribe secukinumab (Cosentyx), which you take via an IV line.
- Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) antagonists: These biologics block TNF-α, another protein that contributes to inflammation. You take them via injection or IV infusion, depending on the medication. Examples include:
- adalimumab (ABRILADA, Hadlima, Idacio)
- etanercept (Enbrel, Erelzi, Eticovo)
- infliximab (AVSOLA, Inflectra, Remicade)
Side effects of biologics
Because biologics weaken the immune system, they may increase your risk of infection.
They can also lead to other side effects,
- eczema, psoriasis, and hair loss
- reactivation of previous infections, leading to illnesses such as tuberculosis or shingles
- liver toxicity
- worsened congestive heart failure if you have it
- drug-induced lupus
- increased risk of skin cancer
Corticosteroids
Corticosteroids are a steroid. They
Doctors typically inject this medication into a specific joint experiencing a flare-up of inflammation and pain. Corticosteroids are not usually used as long-term or frequent treatments.
Instead, doctors often recommend limiting corticosteroid injections to three times or less in a year. You will also wait at least 3 months between injections in the same joint. These precautions help reduce risks and side effects.
Examples of corticosteroids include:
- cortisone (Aristocort, Decadron, Emflaza)
- hydrocortisone (Alkindi Sprinkle, Cortef)
- prednisone (Deltasone, Prednicot, Rayos)
Side effects
Side effects of corticosteroid injections include:
- infection or skin discoloration at the injection site
- damage to the surrounding tissue
- burst tendon in the joint
Long-term use of corticosteroids is linked to complications
- a weakened immune system and higher risk of infection
- osteoporosis
- ulcers
Other pain medications
Other medications may help you manage pain due to AS.
Opioids
Your medical team may prescribe opioid medications for severe AS pain that doesn’t respond to other options.
A doctor’s supervision is required for these medication because they can lead to dependency and addiction.
Acetaminophen
Acetaminophen (Acephen, Pyrecot, Tylenol) is a common OTC medication for mild to moderate AS pain. The drug may improve pain and fever but not inflammation.
Low doses of acetaminophen don’t often lead to serious side effects. However, some people may experience:
- skin rash
- hypersensitivity or allergic reaction
- anemia
- kidney toxicity
Seek immediate medical care for any side effects
Talk with a doctor as soon as possible if you notice any new, changing, or persistent symptoms after taking a medication.
You can also contact your local health center for advice if you are unsure whether you need medical help.
Summary
Many types of medication can help manage ankylosing spondylitis (AS) by relieving symptoms and improving disease progression. Options include NSAIDs, biologics, and corticosteroids.
As with any medication, these have a risk of side effects and allergic reactions.
Talk with a doctor about the best medication for you or if you have questions about your treatment.