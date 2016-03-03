A Guide to Medications for Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) medications can help relieve symptoms, slow disease progression, and prevent further damage. Options include disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), corticosteroids, and biologics. AS is arthritis that causes joint inflammation in the spine, pelvis, and hips. This inflammation can lead to joint fusion.

Researchers haven’t found a cure for AS, but medication can help you manage AS symptoms and improve your condition’s outlook.

This article discusses types of medication for AS, including their uses and side effects.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

NSAIDs are a standard first-line treatment for AS that reduce inflammation and relieve pain. These medications block cyclooxygenase (COX) Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source , an enzyme that helps activate inflammation.

Common NSAIDs include:

ibuprofen (Motrin, Advil)

naproxen (Aleve, Naprosyn)

indomethacin (Indocin)

NSAIDs are typically available as oral tablets. You can get them by prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) in smaller doses.

Side effects

NSAIDs can cause side effects, such as:

upset stomach, such as nausea, stomach pain, or diarrhea

gastrointestinal damage, such as ulcers or bleeding

kidney or liver toxicity

higher risk Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack or stroke

Contact a doctor for new, changing, or persistent symptoms after taking a medication.

All medications have risks All medications have a risk of side effects or allergic reactions. Also, some medications can adversely affect other medications or supplements you take. They may make them less effective or cause complications. However, not everyone will experience side effects. Your medical team will help you find the safest and most effective option for you. Always keep your medical team updated on what medications, supplements, and remedies you use — even if you buy them OTC.

Disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs)

DMARDs may be beneficial if AS causes pain in knees, ankles, arms or hips. Doctors may also recommend DMARDs if NSAIDs haven’t been effective.

DMARDs slow the progression of AS-related inflammation by suppressing Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source the body’s overactive immune response.

Examples of DMARDs include:

hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil),

methotrexate (Jylamvo, Trxall, Xatmep)

sulfasalazine (Azulfidine, Sulfazine)

How you take DMARDs depends on the type and may include:

via oral pills

via injections

through intravenous (IV) infusion into a vein

Side effects

Side effects of DMARDs vary depending on the type.

Common side effects of hydroxychloroquine include rash and diarrhea. Rarely, hydroxychloroquine damages the eye’s retina or macula, so doctors recommend regular eye exams and imaging scans.

Methotrexate and sulfasalazine can have similar side effects, such as:

upset stomach, including nausea, stomach pain, or diarrhea

loss of appetite

liver toxicity or cirrhosis

more frequent or severe infections

hair loss

Biologics

Biologics are a subtype of DMARDs made from living cells. Your medical team may prescribe them if NSAIDs and other DMARDs aren’t right for you.

Biologic medications can target Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source specific parts of your immune system to reduce inflammation. This action can help reduce AS symptoms and joint damage.

Types of biologics include:

Interleukin-17A (IL-17A) receptor inhibitors: Interleukin inhibitor medications block Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source an inflammatory protein called interleukin-17A. For AS, doctors may prescribe secukinumab (Cosentyx), which you take via an IV line.

Interleukin inhibitor medications an inflammatory protein called interleukin-17A. For AS, doctors may prescribe secukinumab (Cosentyx), which you take via an IV line. Tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α) antagonists: These biologics block TNF-α, another protein that contributes to inflammation. You take them via injection or IV infusion, depending on the medication. Examples include: adalimumab (ABRILADA, Hadlima, Idacio) etanercept (Enbrel, Erelzi, Eticovo) infliximab (AVSOLA, Inflectra, Remicade)

These biologics block TNF-α, another protein that contributes to inflammation. You take them via injection or IV infusion, depending on the medication. Examples include:

Side effects of biologics

Because biologics weaken the immune system, they may increase your risk of infection.

They can also lead to other side effects, such as Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source :

eczema, psoriasis, and hair loss

reactivation of previous infections, leading to illnesses such as tuberculosis or shingles

liver toxicity

worsened congestive heart failure if you have it

drug-induced lupus

increased risk of skin cancer

Corticosteroids

Corticosteroids are a steroid. They can reduce Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source inflammation and overactive immune responses, reducing AS symptoms such as pain and skin discoloration.

Doctors typically inject this medication into a specific joint experiencing a flare-up of inflammation and pain. Corticosteroids are not usually used as long-term or frequent treatments.

Instead, doctors often recommend limiting corticosteroid injections to three times or less in a year. You will also wait at least 3 months between injections in the same joint. These precautions help reduce risks and side effects.

Examples of corticosteroids include:

cortisone (Aristocort, Decadron, Emflaza)

hydrocortisone (Alkindi Sprinkle, Cortef)

prednisone (Deltasone, Prednicot, Rayos)

Side effects

Side effects of corticosteroid injections include:

infection or skin discoloration at the injection site

damage to the surrounding tissue

burst tendon in the joint

Long-term use of corticosteroids is linked to complications such as Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source :

a weakened immune system and higher risk of infection

osteoporosis

ulcers

Other pain medications

Other medications may help you manage pain due to AS.

Opioids

Your medical team may prescribe opioid medications for severe AS pain that doesn’t respond to other options. Opioids Trusted Source PubMed Central Highly respected database from the National Institutes of Health Go to source such as codeine (Codeine Contin) and morphine (Kadian, Oramorph SR, Roxanol) change how your brain perceives pain.

A doctor’s supervision is required for these medication because they can lead to dependency and addiction.

Acetaminophen

Acetaminophen (Acephen, Pyrecot, Tylenol) is a common OTC medication for mild to moderate AS pain. The drug may improve pain and fever but not inflammation.

Low doses of acetaminophen don’t often lead to serious side effects. However, some people may experience:

skin rash

hypersensitivity or allergic reaction

anemia

kidney toxicity

Seek immediate medical care for any side effects Talk with a doctor as soon as possible if you notice any new, changing, or persistent symptoms after taking a medication. You can also contact your local health center for advice if you are unsure whether you need medical help.

Summary

Many types of medication can help manage ankylosing spondylitis (AS) by relieving symptoms and improving disease progression. Options include NSAIDs, biologics, and corticosteroids.

As with any medication, these have a risk of side effects and allergic reactions.

Talk with a doctor about the best medication for you or if you have questions about your treatment.