5 Things I Wish My Patients Knew About Ankylosing Spondylitis

1. Even if you have this AS gene marker, you may not develop AS.

Of people with AS, 90% of Caucasians and varying numbers of patients of other races and ethnicities have the genetic protein marker HLA-B27. However, it is important to note the majority of people with this protein never develop AS. My patients often ask me if they should have their children tested for HLA-B27. I tell them that, although a family history of AS is a risk factor, it’s not necessary to get their children tested if there are no symptoms.