Ankylosing Spondylitis

How Ankylosing Spondylitis Affects Women's Health

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) was traditionally known as a “man’s disease” until researchers discovered that it also occurs in women. This important finding has helped many women get needed treatment. But it also means that diagnosis is tricky and may take longer. It could become a diagnostic challenge for your doctor. Many of the condition’s traditional symptoms are based on what men have experienced, and it may develop differently in women.