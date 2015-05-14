What Are the Early Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease?
Early symptoms may be subtle or hard to notice. As the condition progresses, symptoms may worsen, become frequent, or cause problems daily.
Read on to learn more about early Alzheimer’s symptoms and how to identify them.
If you have Alzheimer’s disease, you may have difficulty retracing your steps or remembering details. You might even accuse someone of moving or taking an item because you don’t remember moving it.
Also, you might put something in an unusual place, making tracing your steps even harder.
Alzheimer’s disease may cause memory loss that affects your day-to-day life.
Behaviors of people with Alzheimer’s can include:
- forgetting the names of objects or places
- forgetting recent events or conversations
- repeating the same comments or questions
- forgetting details you usually remember, such as important dates
- forgetting information you learned recently
- missing appointments
- getting lost or wandering
Memory loss from Alzheimer’s disease can affect your daily tasks. You may notice:
- difficulty driving or navigating a once-familiar place
- remembering the rules of a known game
- skipping self-care or forgetting other important tasks, such as leaving food cooking or forgetting to drink water
- difficulty following a recipe or other instructions
Alzheimer’s can cause challenges with problem-solving or planning. Trouble with concentration or needing more time to do usual tasks can affect problem-solving and planning.
For example, someone with Alzheimer’s disease may experience changes in their ability to work with numbers or follow or create plans.
Examples may include difficulty keeping track of bills, handling money, or making a grocery list.
Increased confusion or disorientation can be symptoms of early or more advanced Alzheimer’s disease.
Common behaviors include losing track of time, specific dates, where they are in the current moment, or how they got to where they are.
This confusion or disorientation can also contribute to wandering or getting lost.
Alzheimer’s can cause challenges with visual and spatial information or processing.
For example, it may become more difficult to:
- balance
- read
- judge distance
- drive
- recognize location or other important visual details, such as color or contrast
Alzheimer’s disease can lead to problems with words or speech. People may repeat themselves, have difficulty joining or following a conversation, or have new difficulties with vocabulary.
Other examples include:
- stopping in the middle of a sentence or conversation
- understanding speech
- difficulty finding the right word
- misnaming objects, people, or places
People with Alzheimer’s may experience difficulties with decision making.
Examples
- making decisions that could risk well-being or safety
- making decisions that are not financially sound
- being affected by scams
- paying less attention or importance to self-care or other essential tasks
- having difficulty caring for pets
Other symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include changes in social habits.
Some people withdraw from social interaction or usual activities because they don’t want others to notice their symptoms.
Sometimes, people with Alzheimer’s disease experience changes in their moods or personality traits. Examples include becoming more:
- confused
- suspicious
- depressed
- quiet or withdrawn
- fearful
- anxious
- easily upset or agitated
A person with Alzheimer’s disease may be more hesitant or less flexible in making changes to routines or habits.
People may also become hesitant or uncomfortable when trying new activities or in new environments.
Alzheimer’s disease could worsen sleep problems. The
Temporarily getting lost, misplacing items, and misremembering can occasionally happen to anyone. They also can be related to aging or fatigue.
However, symptoms may indicate Alzheimer’s if they:
- are persistent, frequent, or recur
- affect daily life or cause problems
- get worse
- are unusual for the person’s typical behavior
Occasionally being confused about the day of the week but figuring it out later can happen to anyone. However, having worse or more persistent confusion about time may indicate Alzheimer’s disease.
These symptoms do not mean you have Alzheimer’s disease. A healthcare professional can address your questions or concerns. They can also offer resources to help you manage symptoms or a new diagnosis.
Alzheimer’s disease symptoms can include memory loss, confusion, changes in sleep habits, and poor judgment. Other symptoms could include difficulty with speech, decision making, and social interaction.
Talk with your doctor if you have symptoms or concerns about Alzheimer’s disease.