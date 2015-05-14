What Are the Early Symptoms of Alzheimer’s Disease?

Alzheimer’s disease symptoms can include memory loss, difficulty following conversation, and changes in your usual behavior. Some of these traits are common, but behaviors that become frequent or cause problems may indicate Alzheimer’s. Though memory loss is a well-known symptom of Alzheimer’s disease, the condition can also affect vision, decision making, behavior, and the ability to carry out tasks.

Early symptoms may be subtle or hard to notice. As the condition progresses, symptoms may worsen, become frequent, or cause problems daily.

Read on to learn more about early Alzheimer’s symptoms and how to identify them.

1. Misplacing items and difficulty retracing

xijian/Getty Images

If you have Alzheimer’s disease, you may have difficulty retracing your steps or remembering details. You might even accuse someone of moving or taking an item because you don’t remember moving it.

Also, you might put something in an unusual place, making tracing your steps even harder.

2. Memory loss that affects daily life

Alzheimer’s disease may cause memory loss that affects your day-to-day life.

Behaviors of people with Alzheimer’s can include:

forgetting the names of objects or places

forgetting recent events or conversations

repeating the same comments or questions

forgetting details you usually remember, such as important dates

forgetting information you learned recently

missing appointments

getting lost or wandering

3. Difficulty with familiar or routine tasks

Memory loss from Alzheimer’s disease can affect your daily tasks. You may notice:

difficulty driving or navigating a once-familiar place

remembering the rules of a known game

skipping self-care or forgetting other important tasks, such as leaving food cooking or forgetting to drink water

difficulty following a recipe or other instructions

4. Difficulty problem-solving or planning

Alzheimer’s can cause challenges with problem-solving or planning. Trouble with concentration or needing more time to do usual tasks can affect problem-solving and planning.

For example, someone with Alzheimer’s disease may experience changes in their ability to work with numbers or follow or create plans.

Examples may include difficulty keeping track of bills, handling money, or making a grocery list.

5. Confusion or disorientation

Increased confusion or disorientation can be symptoms of early or more advanced Alzheimer’s disease.

Common behaviors include losing track of time, specific dates, where they are in the current moment, or how they got to where they are.

This confusion or disorientation can also contribute to wandering or getting lost.

6. Difficulty with visual and spatial information

Alzheimer’s can cause challenges with visual and spatial information or processing.

For example, it may become more difficult to:

balance

read

judge distance

drive

recognize location or other important visual details, such as color or contrast

7. Problems with words and speech

Alzheimer’s disease can lead to problems with words or speech. People may repeat themselves, have difficulty joining or following a conversation, or have new difficulties with vocabulary.

Other examples include:

stopping in the middle of a sentence or conversation

understanding speech

difficulty finding the right word

misnaming objects, people, or places

8. Impaired judgment

People with Alzheimer’s may experience difficulties with decision making.

Examples include Trusted Source Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Governmental authority Go to source :

making decisions that could risk well-being or safety

making decisions that are not financially sound

being affected by scams

paying less attention or importance to self-care or other essential tasks

having difficulty caring for pets

9. Social withdrawal and changes to activity

Other symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include changes in social habits.

Some people withdraw from social interaction or usual activities because they don’t want others to notice their symptoms.

10. Mood or personality changes

Sometimes, people with Alzheimer’s disease experience changes in their moods or personality traits. Examples include becoming more:

confused

suspicious

depressed

quiet or withdrawn

fearful

anxious

easily upset or agitated

11. Resisting change

A person with Alzheimer’s disease may be more hesitant or less flexible in making changes to routines or habits.

People may also become hesitant or uncomfortable when trying new activities or in new environments.

12. New sleep habits

Alzheimer’s disease could worsen sleep problems. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Trusted Source National Institute on Aging Governmental authority Go to source says changes in sleep patterns may be a symptom of Alzheimer’s. Examples include experiencing restlessness during usual sleep hours or sleeping more at times unusual for you.

Alzheimer’s disease symptoms vs. typical behaviors

Temporarily getting lost, misplacing items, and misremembering can occasionally happen to anyone. They also can be related to aging or fatigue.

However, symptoms may indicate Alzheimer’s if they:

are persistent, frequent, or recur

affect daily life or cause problems

get worse

are unusual for the person’s typical behavior

Occasionally being confused about the day of the week but figuring it out later can happen to anyone. However, having worse or more persistent confusion about time may indicate Alzheimer’s disease.

What to do next

These symptoms do not mean you have Alzheimer’s disease. A healthcare professional can address your questions or concerns. They can also offer resources to help you manage symptoms or a new diagnosis.

Summary

Alzheimer’s disease symptoms can include memory loss, confusion, changes in sleep habits, and poor judgment. Other symptoms could include difficulty with speech, decision making, and social interaction.

Talk with your doctor if you have symptoms or concerns about Alzheimer’s disease.