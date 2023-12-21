Alzheimer's Disease
Content and tools to explore treatment, causes and care options for Alzheimer's Disease
Signs & Symptoms
Alzheimer's DiseaseFirst Signs and Symptoms of Alzheimer's DiseaseIf you are concerned you or someone you love may have Alzheimer’s, here are some of the first signs that may mean it’s time to see a doctor. An early diagnosis can increase the chances of slowing the progression of the disease.September 6, 2020
Testing & Diagnosis
Treatment
Alzheimer's Disease11 Drugs Commonly Prescribed for Alzheimer's SymptomsWhile there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, many drugs for Alzheimer's can help manage symptoms and slow progression. Learn more about new FDA-approved drugs for Alzheimer's disease and other types of drugs used for dementia treatment.September 27, 2021
Alzheimer's DiseaseCommon Medications May Increase Risk of Alzheimer's DiseaseYou may take an antihistamine for your allergies or a sleeping pill to help you nod off at night. But did you know that these drugs may be linked to raising your risk of Alzheimer’s disease, especially if you are in a risk group for this condition?June 4, 2021
More on Alzheimer's Disease
Talking with Your Doctor
