Grass Allergies Are Nothing to Sneeze At By Gina Garippo

If you're set back by sniffles, congestion and sneezing every spring, it's likely you have seasonal allergies. But what are you really allergic to? One common spring allergen is grass. Find out what you need to know about grass allergies and how to treat them.









Symptoms of Grass Allergies

Seasonal allergies, also called seasonal allergic rhinitis, are related to pollens released into the air. These pollens can come from a variety of sources. In the spring, tree pollens are common in the early months, while grass pollens are more prevalent later in the season. Weed pollens are more typical in the fall.

Symptoms of these seasonal allergens include runny nose, congestion, sneezing, and red, watery, or itchy eyes. If you have an allergy to grass, your symptoms will be similar to someone who has an allergy to trees. However, the severity with which each person reacts is unique.

Common Grass Culprits

Thankfully, only a small percentage of North America's 1,200 grass species cause allergies. The most common grasses that cause allergies include:

Bermuda grass

Johnson grass

Kentucky bluegrass

Sweet vernal grass

Timothy grass

Orchard grass

Keep in mind that grass allergies can vary depending on where you live as well as the temperature and time of day. For example, grass allergies are more severe in the morning hours between 5 and 10 a.m.



Diagnosis and Treatment

To find out if you have a grass allergy, you must visit an allergist or other doctor trained in diagnosing and treating allergies. Then, work together to create a treatment plan to keep your symptoms under control. Traditionally, this includes temporary relief medications or allergy shots. However, there are new medications on the market specifically designed to fight symptoms of grass allergies. These medications, which dissolve under the tongue, may be a choice for people who don't want to take shots.

Avoiding Grass Allergens

Regardless of what treatment you choose, one of the best ways to reduce your allergy symptoms and feel better each day is to avoid your allergy triggers. Some tips include:

If you have a lawn, have someone else mow it. If you must do the mowing, wear a mask.

Keep your lawn cut short.

Whenever possible, choose ground covers that don't produce much pollen. Good choices include Irish moss, bunch grass, and the flowering plant dichondra. Avoid outdoor activities in the morning.

Keep windows and doors shut to reduce your exposure to pollen. Use air-conditioning if necessary.

Key Takeaways

Only a small percentage of grass species cause allergies, including Bermuda grass, Johnson grass, Kentucky bluegrass, sweet vernal grass, timothy grass, and orchard grass.

Grass allergies can vary depending on where you live as well as the temperature and time of day.

Avoid outdoor activities in the morning, and choose ground covers that don't produce much pollen, such as Irish moss, bunch grass, and dichondra.

New medications, which dissolve under the tongue, are specifically designed to fight symptoms of grass allergies.