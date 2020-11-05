Annual Report to the Nation

2024 Specialty Excellence Report to the Nation
Read Healthgrades’ latest Specialty Excellence Report to learn how the performance gap between the nation’s highest achievers and one-star hospitals continues to grow. Explore the top challenges hospitals face in recovering from one of the industry’s most financially devastating years in history.
2023 Specialty Excellence Report to the Nation
A glimpse at how Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and Ratings provide patients with the information they need to find industry-leading care. Discover how the long-term effects of COVID-19 are impacting hospitals in their efforts to provide the best care possible.
2022 Specialty Excellence Report to the Nation
A look at how Healthgrades Specialty Excellence Awards and ratings provide consumers with transparent information to find the best places to seek care. Discover the continuing importance of quality and how consumer confidence levels for seeking care have changed since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.