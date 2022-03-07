How We Rate Hospital Quality

Highlighting hospital quality is extremely important as people research and choose the best healthcare journey. Whether looking for a knee replacement or facility for child birth, the location that you choose can make a big difference in your recovery and future well-being.



Healthgrades recognizes the importance of accurate and relevant data by which we evaluate clinical quality. Our dedicated data science team and internal clinical experts continually work on our methodology and process. Each year it is reviewed by our Quality Advisory Board and additional outside Specialty Clinical Experts.

