Patient Safety Excellence & Outstanding Patient Experience

Patient safety is strongly associated with high quality care. A positive patient experience is also an important quality measure.

Patient Safety Excellence Award™
Patient safety ratings tells you how well a hospital prevents injuries, infections and other serious conditions based on 14 serious, potentially preventable adverse events.

The Patient Safety Excellence Award™ recognizes hospitals
in the top 10% of the nation for patient safety. These hospitals have the lowest occurrences of the 14 preventable patient safety events.

Outstanding Patient Experience Award™
Healthgrades evaluates patient experience based on 10 measures, using data collected from a 29-question survey of the hospital’s own patients, including if they would recommend the hospital.

The Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ recognizes hospitals in the top 15% for delivering a positive experience for patients during their hospital stay as reported by patients.