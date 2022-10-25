The following convention is used below: the Healthgrades rating/award year, the data source including data years, and the date the rating/award was released on the Healthgrades website.

Appendectomy



2023: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2018 through 2020. Updated 10/25/2022.

2022: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2017 through 2019. Updated 10/19/2021.

2021: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2016 through 2018. Updated 10/20/2020.

Bariatric Surgery



2023: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2018 through 2020. Updated 10/25/2022.

2022: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2017 through 2019. Updated 10/19/2021.

2021: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2016 through 2018. Updated 10/20/2020.

Labor and Delivery



2022: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2018 through 2020. Updated 8/1/2022.

2021: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2017 through 2019. Updated 8/24/2021.

2020: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2016 through 2018. Updated 8/11/2020.

Obstetrics and Gynecologic Procedures



2022: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2018 through 2020. Updated 8/1/2022.

2021: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2017 through 2019. Updated 8/24/2021.

2020: Individual states (CO, FL, IA, IL, MD, NJ, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, VA, WA, WI, WV) for years 2016 through 2018. Updated 8/11/2020.

All Other Procedures/Conditions



2024: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2020 through 2022. Updated 10/24/2023.

2023: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2019 through 2021. Updated 01/17/2023.

2022: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2018 through 2020. Updated 10/19/2021.

America's Best Hospitals for Clinical Excellence



2023: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2019 through 2021. Updated 01/17/2023.

2022: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2018 through 2020. Updated 02/08/2022.

2021: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2017 through 2019. Updated 02/09/2021.

Patient Safety



2023: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2019 through 2021. Updated 3/14/2023.

2022: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2018 through 2020. Updated 3/15/2022.

2021: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for years 2017 through 2019. Updated 5/11/2021.

Outstanding Patient Experience



2023: Patient experience surveys from HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) obtained from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021. Updated 3/14/2023.

2022: Patient experience surveys from HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) obtained from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for July 1, 2020 through March 31, 2021. Updated 6/21/2022.

2021: Patient experience surveys from HCAHPS (Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) obtained from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019. Updated 5/11/2021.

See our methodologies for more information on how Healthgrades rates hospitals and recognizes top-performing hospitals.

When hospitals report jointly: Some hospitals have multiple locations that report under the same Medicare Provider ID. In cases where Healthgrades is able to identify hospitals reporting jointly, Healthgrades uses results for all locations in the analysis, and each of the facilities receives the same rating and is designated as an award recipient if an award is received.

Focus on the most important outcomes: In Fall 2013, Healthgrades removed the 180-day mortality rating. Healthgrades is placing more emphasis on patient outcomes that are most important to consumers (in-hospital mortality), and those that are consistent with national quality improvement efforts (mortality within 30 days of hospital admission).

All-Payer States Citations and Disclaimers



Illinois: This data product, analysis or report was produced using discharge data supplied by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) under Illinois Public Acts 94-027 and 93-0144. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of IDPH.

Nevada : This information is from the records of the Nevada Division of Health Care Financing and Policy (DHCFP) and was released through the Center of Health Information Analysis (CHIA) of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Authorization to release this information does not imply endorsement of this study or its findings by either DHCFP or CHIA.

: This information is from the records of the Nevada Division of Health Care Financing and Policy (DHCFP) and was released through the Center of Health Information Analysis (CHIA) of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Authorization to release this information does not imply endorsement of this study or its findings by either DHCFP or CHIA. New York : This publication was produced from raw data purchased from or provided by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). However, the conclusions derived, and views expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the conclusions or views of NYSDOH. NYSDOH, its employees, officers, and agents make no representation, warranty or guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, currency, or suitability of the information provided here.

: This publication was produced from raw data purchased from or provided by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). However, the conclusions derived, and views expressed herein are those of the author(s) and do not reflect the conclusions or views of NYSDOH. NYSDOH, its employees, officers, and agents make no representation, warranty or guarantee as to the accuracy, completeness, currency, or suitability of the information provided here. Rhode Island : Rhode Island Hospital Discharge Data, Center for Health Data & Analysis, Rhode Island Department of Health

: Rhode Island Hospital Discharge Data, Center for Health Data & Analysis, Rhode Island Department of Health Virginia : Virginia Health Information (VHI) has provided non‐confidential patient level information used in this file, report, publication, or database which it has compiled in accordance with Virginia law but which it has no authority to independently verify. By using this file, report, publication, or database, the user agrees to assume all risks that may be associated with or arise from the use of inaccurate data. VHI cannot and does not represent that the use of VHI’s data was appropriate for this file, report, publication, or database or endorse or support any conclusions of inferences that may be drawn from the use of VHI’s data.

: Virginia Health Information (VHI) has provided non‐confidential patient level information used in this file, report, publication, or database which it has compiled in accordance with Virginia law but which it has no authority to independently verify. By using this file, report, publication, or database, the user agrees to assume all risks that may be associated with or arise from the use of inaccurate data. VHI cannot and does not represent that the use of VHI’s data was appropriate for this file, report, publication, or database or endorse or support any conclusions of inferences that may be drawn from the use of VHI’s data. Washington: Washington State Data is being made available from the Washington State Department of Health.

Date Last Updated: October 24, 2023

