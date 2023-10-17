Healthgrades turns to robust data sources to provide patients and medical professionals with trustworthy, up-to-date information. Learn more about where our data comes from.

Speaker 1Here at Healthgrades, we're not just a company that is taking in data and using it on a website. We are actual healthcare providers that are trying to provide context and to ensure that everything we use is appropriate and honoring to the healthcare space. Speaker 2As soon as a doctor registers with NPI, we gather data from the NPI registry and create a profile for them. Then we go to considerable effort to enhance the profiles as much as we can. Speaker 3Our data comes from over a hundred public and commercial data sources, including medical claims and government sources and users. Speaker 4We have patient experience data. We have aggregate experience information, claims data from CMS, all payer data from states, all payer commercial data. We collect data from doctors themselves who are telling us, hey, this is what's going on in my world. Speaker 3Healthgrades data sources refresh as frequently as weekly and sometimes monthly, quarterly, or every six months. We're always looking for new data sources. Speaker 4All these data sources allow us to apply our extremely robust and rigorous methodological approach to everything that we do, giving us some of the strongest ratings available for the information that is out there. Speaker 3Healthgrades uses the data that we source to categorize and measure a provider's experience with various conditions and procedures. There are not very many false positives in our data. When we have a signal of expertise for a provider, we believe that signal. Speaker 2One of the most popular areas of data that we gather is on ratings and reviews. Consumers can go in and rate the providers and give a review about what they liked and what they didn't like about the entire provider experience, including the office and the provider themselves. Speaker 5Content that consumers can contribute to Healthgrades are answering our user generated questions, whether it's the office offers evening and weekend appointments, if they offer telehealth, how's the parking there, do they have an online portal as well as communicating via email? All these answers are going to really help the patients that come on to Healthgrades understand a little bit more about that office and making sure that it's a great fit. Speaker 1Of course, in any healthcare space, there's going to be limitations. We know that there are HIPAA restrictions that stop us from getting certain data. There are some insurance companies that aren't willing to share their information with us. And of course, we don't get a lot of information from things like TRICARE that serve the military. So there are going to be some spaces and areas that we're just not able to get into. Speaker 1But the data that we put on the website, we're certain – we feel very confident that that data is honest and true and it's not going to mislead anybody. Speaker 2We procure data from very trusted data sources, but we encourage our providers to go out to HG Pro, claim their profile, and tell the story of who they are and how they can best connect with their patients. There's information they can provide around care philosophy, biography, and any other information that would help patients understand who they are. Speaker 4Our biggest strength is not just in the amount of data that we have, but our ability to pull that data together to provide the resources and services that we do.