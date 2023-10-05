Find a doctor Find a Doctor
Patient Reviews

When it comes to choosing a doctor, one of the most valuable resources at your disposal is reviews. People today have the ability to share their experiences and opinions online, and these reviews can be an invaluable tool for anyone seeking medical care.

  • Take advantage of Healthgrades 11+ Million patient reviews. These reviews have been strictly vetted by the below process:

    • Reviews must comply with our community review guidelines - this means no profanity, harassment or non-related appointment information.
    • Live reviews can be flagged at any time for additional review for inappropriate content.
    • Doctors can NOT pay for good reviews, nor pay to remove negative ones.
    • Fraudulent reviews are remove immediately

    So rest assured that these reviews are guaranteed the highest quality and integrity. 

    Have an patient experience you want to share? Help others by reviewing your doctor today >

90% of patients say that online reviews influence which doctor they ultimately choose.*

