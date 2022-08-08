Healthgrades Methodologies

Healthgrades Choice

Healthgrades leverages our unique insights to help consumers understand the most important factors they should consider when choosing a healthcare professional.

Doctors and other healthcare providers who meet these criteria have not paid for or influenced this designation in any way. Those who do not have the Healthgrades Choice designation may also meet these qualifications but Healthgrades may not have access to the data to satisfy our verification process.

The Healthgrades Choice designation highlights professionals who verifiably meet the following criteria according to our internal data:

Experience: The doctor or other healthcare professional meets a minimum required threshold for experience with specific conditions and procedures as determined by medical claims data. This data is updated once every 6 months.

Hospital Quality: The doctor or other healthcare professional treats patients at hospitals that meet a minimum threshold for quality as determined by Healthgrades Hospital Ratings & Awards Methodologies. This data is updated once a year.

Patient Satisfaction: The doctor or other healthcare professional meets a minimum threshold for good patient ratings and reviews on Healthgrades.

Medical Sanctions: The healthcare professional’s medical license has not been suspended, revoked, or surrendered. This data is updated twice a month.