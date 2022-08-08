Healthgrades Methodologies

Healthgrades helps Americans find the right doctor for their unique needs by making profiles available for nearly every physician in America. Every doctor or other healthcare professional who has a listing with the National Professional Identifier Registry has a free profile on Healthgrades. Physicians can claim their free profile to add further detail including photos and care philosophy. There are advertising options available for hospitals or medical groups to promote their healthcare professionals on our site, and these profiles are clearly marked as sponsored profiles.
"Most Relevant" SortingWhen seeking a doctor on Healthgrades, you can search by name, specialty, condition, or procedure. You can further refine your search with filters including practice area, ratings, and insurance accepted. Sort options include closest, highest rated, and a proprietary “most relevant” sort.
Relevance is determined by looking at a combination of experience, satisfaction ratings, hospital quality scores, distance, and appointment availability.
Featured ProvidersFeatured listings on Healthgrades are a separate advertising product that allows profiles for doctors and other professionals from partner health systems and medical practices to appear as paid listings above the organic marketplace search results. These advertisements are clearly marked as “Featured.”
All featured profiles must still remain relevant to the search criteria to be shown in a paid slot. A healthcare professional’s participation or non-participation in Sponsored Results does not impact their ranking in the core marketplace search results. Note that doctors who are featured in the sponsored results will still appear in the organic search results.
Healthgrades leverages our unique insights to help consumers understand the most important factors they should consider when choosing a healthcare professional.
Doctors and other healthcare providers who meet these criteria have not paid for or influenced this designation in any way. Those who do not have the Healthgrades Choice designation may also meet these qualifications but Healthgrades may not have access to the data to satisfy our verification process.
The Healthgrades Choice designation highlights professionals who verifiably meet the following criteria according to our internal data:
Experience: The doctor or other healthcare professional meets a minimum required threshold for experience with specific conditions and procedures as determined by medical claims data. This data is updated once every 6 months.
Hospital Quality: The doctor or other healthcare professional treats patients at hospitals that meet a minimum threshold for quality as determined by Healthgrades Hospital Ratings & Awards Methodologies. This data is updated once a year.
Patient Satisfaction: The doctor or other healthcare professional meets a minimum threshold for good patient ratings and reviews on Healthgrades.
Medical Sanctions: The healthcare professional’s medical license has not been suspended, revoked, or surrendered. This data is updated twice a month.
Healthgrades is dedicated to providing transparent, high-quality insights to make searching for a healthcare provider more straightforward. The "Patient Favorite" badge reflects this commitment, serving as a beacon to help our users quickly and confidently identify top-performing providers.
Here's what makes a provider a "Patient Favorite":
- Routine Care: Patient Favorite recognizes providers offering routine care, those who are often the first point of contact for patients. This includes family and internal physicians, dentists, psychiatrists, pediatricians, geriatricians, nurses, PAs, optometrists, and more.
- Patient Feedback:
- The provider must have a star rating of 4.0 or higher.
- The provider must have a minimum of 6 total reviews.
- The provider must have received at least 5 written reviews in the past 5 years.
- License Integrity: Healthcare professionals must hold an active medical license free from sanctions or malpractice claims.
The "Patient Favorite" designation is more than just a badge, it's a trusted marker for patients, signaling a provider's commitment to patient well-being and satisfaction. It's vital to note that providers bearing the badge have neither paid for nor influenced its awarding. Through this designation, Healthgrades applauds and celebrates providers who consistently prioritize exceptional patient care.
The alternative option is to email our customer service team at Reviews@healthgrades.com with your email address and doctor’s name you reviewed.
An alternative option to edit an existing review is to submit a brand-new one using the same email address. That new review will replace the previous one.
- Some providers have an online scheduling option within their profile, so you can schedule online that way.
- Some providers have an appointment request option integrated into their profile, where you request the appointment and our Healthgrades teams book it for you with the doctor.
- All providers have a phone number listed on their profile, and you can always call their office directly.