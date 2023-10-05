Studies have shown that a successful treatment outcome depends greatly on the experience a physician has in that specific condition or procedure. On our specialist profiles, you’ll find information about which conditions a doctor most often treats or the procedures he or she most often performs.

For example, let’s say that you are looking for a knee replacement. Instead of just looking for an orthopedic surgeon who may occasionally perform knee replacement, why not select an orthopedic surgeon who specializes and performs knee replacements more frequent than doctors?

PLUS with our background search, get the latest on a doctor’s certifications, disciplinary actions, malpractice claims, and more.