Editorial Leadership Team

Medical Contributors
Senior Editorial Staff
-
Nickey ScarboroughNickey Scarborough leads the team responsible for serving Healthgrades users by creating content that best supports choosing the right doctor and the right care. From appointment guides and health tools to physician insights and health features, Nickey oversees content development for Healthgrades.com, our publisher partners as well as health system clients.
-
Shelley HoffmannShelley Hoffmann is the Senior Director of Content for Healthgrades. She is a three-time Emmy-nominated multiplatform executive producer with more than 20 years of experience developing and producing linear television, digital video, and sponsored editorial content at brands including ABC Television, A&E, Cooking Channel, Food Network, PBS, and Turner.
-
Learn More