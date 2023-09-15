At Healthgrades, we understand that healthcare decisions can be some of the most critical choices individuals and families make, and we are dedicated to ensuring that every user feels valued, respected, and empowered throughout their healthcare journey. We all have a right to good health and well-being.
That's why Healthgrades is committed to helping consumers achieve optimal health. We believe everyone has the right to reach their full health potential regardless of race, gender identity, sexual identity, disability, education, or socioeconomic status.
We build for everyone.
Creation
We are committed to creating content, products, and services that are equally accessible, culturally competent, and affordable for all segments of our audience.
Connectivity
We connect with organizations, people, and partners to support positive equity efforts in the industry.
Collaboration
We are committed to collaborating in our communities to maximize our impact on equitable health outcomes.
Together with our team members we will build a workplace that values diversity, ensures equity, fosters inclusion, and nurtures a sense of belonging for all no matter race, gender, sexual orientation, disability or other diverse life experiences. By embracing DEIB, we will drive innovation, creativity, and better decision-making, positioning Healthgrades to help more Americans make confident health choices.
Committed to enhancing healthcare inclusivity and fostering positive experiences for all, Healthgrades’ LGBTQ+ Affirming Doctor Search is a valuable resource. Through our partnership with OutCare Health, we are going beyond traditional search methods, ensuring you find healthcare professionals dedicated to providing LGBTQ+ communities with compassionate and affirming care.
By connecting you with doctors who prioritize diversity and inclusivity in their practice, Healthgrades aims to bridge healthcare disparities and empower individuals from diverse backgrounds to make informed decisions about their well-being.
Visit our press release to learn more about our partnership with OutCare Health.
