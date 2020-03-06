Choose the right doctor
Finding the right healthcare means focusing on the factors that can affect your health. Healthgrades provides the most accurate, comprehensive information about doctors and hospitals with data not available anywhere else—giving you the full picture of a provider’s qualifications.
- Experience
- Quality
- Reviews
Studies have shown that a successful treatment outcome depends greatly on the experience a physician has in that specific condition or procedure. On each provider profile, you’ll find information about which conditions a doctor most often treats or the procedures he or she most often performs, so you can find a doctor with the relevant expertise for your individual needs.
Finding a good doctor is only part of the equation. If you need an in-patient treatment or procedure, the quality of care provided at the hospital where a physician practices can influence your risk of complications or even death. Healthgrades rates hospitals by comparing expected outcomes with actual clinical data so you can make an informed decision.
While every patient’s experience is unique, it can be helpful to know whether patients would recommend a specific doctor to a friend or relative. Get detailed reviews and a star rating (1 to 5) from patients about their experiences with a doctor, including factors like trust in a provider’s decision-making and how well they listen and answer questions.
Prepare for your appointment
In addition to finding the right care, you can better understand your condition and prepare for your appointment with Healthgrades editorial content and interactive tools.
Our Content
Through our ever-expanding library of thousands of articles, appointment guides, slideshows, videos, quizzes and more, you can learn more about hundreds of conditions and procedures. Our exclusive content, written by real doctors and patients, makes healthcare personal, offering expert insight about current treatments and sharing compelling stories about the daily experience of living with common chronic conditions.
-
Appointment GuidesTake a short quiz to prepare for your appointment and build a list of important questions to ask your doctor.
-
Video A-ZWatch compelling stories from real patients and doctors about treating and living with conditions like cancer, diabetes, HIV, asthma, and more.
-
Editorial CollectionsFind comprehensive information about chronic conditions from expert specialists and personal perspectives from real patients.
Healthgrades search and account tools are where quality meets convenience. Filter your search to find doctors who meet your family’s appointment needs, from on-demand telehealth appointments to online scheduling for in-person appointments. Once you’ve found the right doctors, build your Care Team so you can have everyone’s doctors all in one place, plus keep track of upcoming appointments you’ve booked online through Healthgrades. Together, our organizational tools make Healthgrades the heart of your family’s healthcare organization.
